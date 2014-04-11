Young, talented and promising celebrity of Pakistan Entertainment Industry

Fahad Mustafa
Fahad Mustafa is not only an actor but a producer and model too.He is a talented and promising celebrity of the Pakistan entertainment industry .He has started his career from Sheesay Ka Mahal.
His notable television serials of Ary Digital includes Thora Sath Chaia,Veena,Karwatein,Maray Naseeb ki Barishein, Haal-e-dil, Bhau Rani,Zindage Dhoop tum Ghana Saya,Pul Siraat, Maaye Ni, Mai Chand Si, Mera Saaein 2, Daagh, Mere Humrahi.Â
He has two brothers and one sister.He is a cousin of famous actress Sanam Baloch.
He has been nominated as the best actor for his role in ARY Digital serial Haal-e-Dil in the 10th Lux Style Award.
Say one sentence for Fawad Mustafa’s acting.
I am a huge fan of Fahad Mustafa… And I love your hosting in Jeeto Pakistan <3… May u live long and God bless u… 🙂
