About Us

Arydigital.tv, is an online entertainment platform which brings you its very own official and original content of ARY Digital. We are the only site which offers official and original content from all your favorite shows of ARY Digital.

Our Exclusive Content

The dramas to reality shows aired of ARY Digital’s channel everything is available on the website. Explore all this and more on our easily accessible site you can also watch the live transmission of ARY Digital on our website. Catch full episodes of all the shows you like at your convenience and you can also share it with your friends.

If you have any queries about us check out the contact page.

47 Comments

  1. Zain Ulabedin
    September 21, 2014 at 9:30 am

    good

  2. Amir Saeed
    October 12, 2014 at 4:30 pm

    amir saeed says I will like to come to your show if held at Islamabad
    0314-5178336

  3. Mustafa Sami
    October 22, 2014 at 1:26 pm

    I am from Dubai, In Dubai ARY Digital did not show dramas it gives news… Why?

  4. ARY DIGITAL
    October 22, 2014 at 2:43 pm

    Hello,

    We have no information about this but you can watch all your favorite dramas on our website. The recorded dramas here http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/ and you can watch the Live channel here http://live.arydigital.tv/

    You can follow our schedule on this link http://www.arydigital.tv/schedule/ to see which drama to watch at what time.

    Thank you

  5. Alyan Khan
    October 31, 2014 at 6:49 pm

    I WANT TO BE AN ACTOR HOW CAN I GIVE MY AUDITION?

  6. Tallal Adnan
    November 5, 2014 at 2:16 pm

    Sir, I’ve an emerging experience of fashion modelling and ramp walking competitions around high schools. I believe I have a good talent to unveil to the glamour era, either by good ‘young’ role in advertisements or in a television space. Only if i could get your email or some thing i would be able to slide you my CV and photographs portfolio. Kindly let me know IF you do take young and educated talent and your kind contact id or place in the reply.
    Thanks

  7. hashir
    November 5, 2014 at 2:59 pm

    salam sir.. i am student of mass comm and we have a presentation on media grps in pak. i have choose Ary fo my presentation so hoe can i get info about Ary… specially Ary News????

  8. ARY DIGITAL
    November 7, 2014 at 3:03 pm

    Hello

    You can visit our websites and Facebook pages http://www.arynews.tv https://www.facebook.com/arynewsasia but still if you have any information you can always email us on [email protected]

    Thank you

  9. saeed ahmed
    November 7, 2014 at 10:29 pm

    i want to attend the show jeeto pakistan please tell me for pass how i can get the pass

  10. ARY DIGITAL
    November 15, 2014 at 2:06 pm

    Hello,

    You can register for ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ on the following link http://www.arydigital.tv/registration/

    Thank you.

  11. ARY DIGITAL
    November 15, 2014 at 2:08 pm

    Hello,

    You can try your luck by visiting the following link and do the needful http://arymusik.tv/vj-hunt-2/

    Good luck!

  12. ARY DIGITAL
    November 15, 2014 at 2:11 pm

    Hello,

    We are having a VJ hunt so you can try your luck by visiting the following link and do the needful http://arymusik.tv/vj-hunt-2/

    Good luck!

  13. gulshan
    November 15, 2014 at 3:47 pm

    pleas i want to atend jeto pakistan show pases send

  14. saeed ahmed
    November 17, 2014 at 3:23 pm

    mane jeeto pakistan k lye register kr dia ha, lakin mjhe kese pata chale ma kab jaskta ho show ma and date,time,place. plz tell me

  15. saeed ahmed
    November 17, 2014 at 3:48 pm

    i am register my self, but how can attend the show on which date,day,time,place. and at there how i can show my pass plz tell me

  16. sheraz
    November 25, 2014 at 3:34 am

    sir m jeeto pakistan k liye apna registration farm fill kr k submit krwa diya h ab mjhe kaisy inform h0ga or kb tk hojaega

  17. saeed ahmed
    November 26, 2014 at 3:49 pm

    mane form register kr dia ha plz mjhe btye jetoo pakistan show ka venue,date,time and waha entry kese hogi plz tell me as soon as possible….

  18. faisal khan
    November 29, 2014 at 11:32 am

    sir ma app ka show ma hana chota hou sir ggggggggggg

  19. faisal khan
    November 29, 2014 at 11:41 am

    sir g app ka show ma ana ka layi kaha sa pass mila gay sir ggggg pass da be da
    kasam sa pass ka layi bhoat try ke ha sir gggggggggggg

  20. hira
    November 29, 2014 at 12:58 pm

    Hi, maine bhi form submit krdiya hai plzzz hme bula lijiay ga … i m w8ng

  21. Azan Sahil Jeeti
    November 30, 2014 at 11:26 pm

    hi dear i need your address where this show going on

  22. Raees Khan
    December 4, 2014 at 5:26 pm

    bhai aaj mujhe call aae hy Jeeto Pakistan sy , invitation k lye. but mujhe believe nahi horah… apka next show lahore ma kab or kah horah hy please address send kar dein..

  23. zonash
    December 5, 2014 at 9:34 pm

    hi i fill the registration form for lahore as well… but i think its tooooo late… is there any possibility to register for islamabad show? and other thing i want to ask … i just saw ur vj hunt post right now.. is there any kind of audition held again in Lahore?

  24. aroosa
    December 7, 2014 at 1:06 pm

    hello. kiya apko lahore k show k liye call ai hy? ap plz bta saktey hn k jeeto pakistan lahore k liye registration ya passes kaise lene hain kya procedure hay

  25. Rizwan farrukh
    December 7, 2014 at 4:12 pm

    dear ap lahore kab a rahay ho

  26. Tahir Balka
    December 10, 2014 at 1:19 pm

    Dear Lahore show ma registration ya passes kaise lene hain plz ap bat sakta ha

  27. [email protected]
    December 11, 2014 at 12:30 pm

    i have sent my registration plzzz call for the invitation

  28. abdulwaseh
    December 12, 2014 at 9:36 pm

    where is the show jeeto pakistan in lahore

  29. Muhammad Yaseen Munir
    December 14, 2014 at 8:49 pm

    I want to participate in your Lahore show, please let me know how can I get passes for me and my family.

  30. arslanishtiaq
    December 15, 2014 at 7:18 pm

    plz fahad bhai pass chaye

  31. JAMIL
    December 16, 2014 at 10:10 pm

    Sir may University of engineering and technology k back side py rehtha hun or yahan py cable waloun ny ye tactic istemal ki gae hy k ARY channel ko sb sy back channels py rka hy, means k setting jb krty hyn tou eski frequency bahot end py ahti hyn and second jo mjy patha chala hy cable walou sy enou ny paisay leye hyn es channel ko back side py rkney k leye…. and es k elava sir k jb enou ny back py rka hy tou ab es k sath es channel ko full khrab kr k dika rhy hyn means k es channel ka patha tou chalta hy k ye ARY news hy but es ki picture and sound donoun theek sy na dikae dehti hy or na he sunae… ap sy guzarish k ye merey es favourite channel ko theek kia jaye or na sirf ye es elaqay may theek kia jaye blkay porey lahore or different elaqou may dika jaye k ye channel theek ahta hy ya nahe…
    thankyew 🙂

  32. ARY DIGITAL
    December 18, 2014 at 4:16 pm

    Hello,

    Thank you for the information but you can always watch us on our official websites http://www.arynews.tv http://www.arydigital.tv and you can also watch the Live transmission on the respective websites.

    Thank you.

  33. faizan
    December 19, 2014 at 8:31 pm

    i want to become a actor…My age is 15 Years…plz cntct me….My e-mail is :[email protected]

  34. Muhammad Uzair
    January 3, 2015 at 3:26 pm

    I want to become a actor . Please contact me.

  35. ARY DIGITAL
    January 5, 2015 at 6:36 pm

    Hello,

    You can watch the entire schedule of ARY Digital programs on the following link http://www.arydigital.tv/schedule/

    Thank you.

  36. zaheer abbas
    February 10, 2015 at 12:30 pm

    i want to join your show

  37. ARY DIGITAL
    February 11, 2015 at 4:50 pm

    Hello,

    As such no news is released about ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ being held in Islamabad as soon as something like this is decided it will be announced on ARY Digital’s official page and website.

    Thank you.

  38. ARY DIGITAL
    February 16, 2015 at 1:46 pm

    Hello,

    You need to send all your details to [email protected]

    Thank you.

  39. Jibran
    February 17, 2015 at 11:03 am

    Kindly let me know how can I contact for scholarships
    Regards,

  40. ARY DIGITAL
    February 17, 2015 at 12:15 pm

    Hello,

    You have to send all your details to [email protected]

    Thank you.

  41. taha
    April 22, 2015 at 1:36 pm

    love ary digital

  42. hoop earrings with short hair
    November 29, 2016 at 11:29 am

    ” whoah this weblog is magnificent i like reading your posts Stay up the good work! You understand, many individuals are hunting around for this info, you can aid them greatly “

  43. seo plugin
    December 1, 2016 at 9:52 pm

    Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin

  44. http://www.greenacre.co.za/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/535277
    December 1, 2016 at 9:56 pm

    Testosterone shots are also recommended forr men having light/moderate
    heart ailments as tthey improve the fllow of blood to
    the heart during exercise.

  45. Anonymous
    December 18, 2016 at 4:07 am

    AOA my self ch ilyas from isb i want to be an actor how can i give audition in isb please update with coplpete ditail.

  46. Raheel
    December 31, 2016 at 1:27 pm

    Assalam O Allikum Sir Mujhe actor bannay ka shoq hai Plz Muj Sy 1 contact krlyn Please Please Sir…..

  47. Raheel
    December 31, 2016 at 1:28 pm

    03248269305

Leave a Reply

