You Can’t Miss On The Title Track Of Janaan!

Bollywood Playback Singer and the very talented Armaan Malik makes his Pakistani debut with the title track of the forthcoming romantic comedy Janaan. The award-winning singer has amazed us with hits like Main Hoon Hero Tera.

The cast of Janaan stars Armeena Rana Khan, Bilal Ashraf and Ali Rehman in lead roles, the title track in video portrays the love triangle between the three. Presented by IRK Films, Munir Hussain Films – UK (Pepe’s Piri Piri Group) & ARY Films, the film seems very promising and there’s no doubt that the audience is eager to watch it.

Armaan Malik has just added another icing on this cake, and the fans now appear to be even more pumped. The Music Director of Janaan, Ahmed Ali, seems extremely happy about this new track, and working with the neighbor country artist.

Produced by Reham Khan, Hareem Farooq, Munir Hussain and Imran Raza Kazmi, Janaan will hit the theaters on September 13. So don’t miss out on this upcoming fun filled movie that is without a doubt the hype currently.

