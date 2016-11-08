Waada – A Worth Watch!

Another upcoming drama serial that is making waves all over the internet and getting the audience highly impatient is the drama serial Waada – that is starting from November 9th at 8.oo pm. The leads are Faisal Qureshi, Shahista Lodhi and Saboor Ali. The drama serial is directed by Syed Atif Hussain. It revolves around a couple who have made a promise (Waada) to each other of never drifting apart, the turn of events however change the circumstances and another woman comes in between the two.

#Waada A photo posted by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly) on Nov 7, 2016 at 5:49am PST

The promotions are on full swing and various video clips are going viral over the internet. You have to see what the cast of Waada has to say.

Faisal Qureshi

You won’t ignore such an amazing actors request will you?

Shoot end …. #OST of #waada hectic day but great work by #bigbang team @iamshaistalodhi @syedasabooraly A photo posted by Faysal Qureshi???????? (@faysalquraishi) on Oct 18, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

Shahista Lodhi

The debut of this talented actress is not worth missing! It’s impossible to ignore such a pretty face.

Syed Atif Hussain

The director with a flair of this forthcoming romantic drama has a message to convey as well, hear it out.



And then there is some BTS that will certainly give you a laugh, have a look at what these phenomenal actors do on sets. Who said all the celebrities are full of themselves? This looks like fun.

Scroll down to have a look at the trailer of Waada.

