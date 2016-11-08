Drama Plot :
Sumaira is a loving wife, mother and daughter in-law. She cares for everyone in the family and tries to do as much as she can for everyone at home. She makes an effort to fulfill her promise and excel in every relationship. Loyalty is all that she has to offer besides so much love.
Shahab is financially very secure as he is a rich businessman but along with that he also cares for his entire family, basically he’s a good husband. He promises his wife that he will never leave her no matter what and stand by her side in all the ups and downs.
Jaana is the maid’s daughter who gets kicked out from her previous job due to falling for the owner’s son who hates her. Jaana hunts for her next victim who turns out to be Shahab and disrupts his life. She schemes against Sumaira till Shahab too falls for her and she ends up marrying him.
Writer: Samina Ejaz
Director: Syed Atif Hussain
Cast :
- Shaista Lodhi as Sumaira
- Faisal Qureshi as Shahab
- Saboor Ali as Jaana
- Ismat Iqbal as Nuzhat
- Searha Asghar as Uzma
- Anum Tanveer as Lubna
- Fahad Sheikh
- Hassan Ahmed
- Ghazala Butt
- Amir Qureshi and Others.
Timing
Watch ‘Waada’ Every Wednesday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.
