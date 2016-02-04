Tum Yaad Aaye – Exclusive Ary Digital Drama

Drama Plot:

Hear what silence has to say and look into these eyes to find the secrets of unsaid love! Love is everywhere… Sometimes you fail to recognize it!!

But failure is never final where love exists… No matter what relationship it is, love remains real even when the relations are not!

Love is always in the quest of truth and for sure it is a beautiful thing but many people realize when it’s too late…

Let’s see what all the characters of this story have to say about

“Zaini is a college going girl who is completely engrossed in her studies and is very emotional and hyper sensitive. Being overprotected by her stepfather and step brother, she has very less exposed to the outer world. With the passage of time, she bumps into her relatives whom she had never met before.From this point on, she goes in the quest of finding the true meaning of family and relationships where she gets tangled in love and its reality”. (Sehar Afzal)

“Sherry is someone who lives a simple clear disciplined life. For sherry the most important thing is family and he will do everything and anything to unite his family and to make things right. His love and feelings are pure but the world isn’t.” (Agha Ali)

“Mothers should be bold enough to tell truth about them to their kids; otherwise their children go out to look for that truth and reality.

Things which my character Mehtab tried to hide from her daughter Zaini became the reason of discomfort in her life.” (Sania Saeed)

“I am playing the role of the guy Ahmer with whom the heroine Zaini falls in love with. The love chemistry between 3 of us is just amazing. I am really excited about this unique love triangle which surely will excite you all too..” (Muneeb Butt)

“For me, Yousuf Kamdar holds a very strong and dominant character. He is a step father of Zaini who feels the responsibility of this complex relation and fulfills it more than a real father. This story will give you all a new perspective of what love is..!! (Nadeem Baig)

Written by: Naila Asnari

Directed by: Aabis Raza

Cast:

Sehar Afzal

Sania Saeed

Nadeem Baig

Agha Ali

Muneeb Butt

Erum Akhter

Umer Sultan

Asim Azhar

Diya Mughal

Nida Mumtaz

Ayesha Gull

Moomal Khalid and others.

Timing:

Timing:

