Tum Meri Ho – Exclusive Ary Digital Drama

Love is a strong emotion that creates a world of happiness for whoever is involved -but if one of them is full of malice in their heart, then the entire world shatters.

Tum Meri Ho is a tragic tale of two brothers in love with the same girl – younger brother Zayan falls in love with his fellow student Ana, unaware that his elder brother is about to marry the same girl, and Zayan’s love for Ana turns into a never ending obsession for which he’s willing to go beyond limits.

Faisal Qureshi as Zayan who is insanely in love with his brother’s future wife, believes that everything is fair in love and war which is when brothers turn back on each other for a girl.

Aijazz Aslam as Mustafa the elder brother falls victim to his younger brother’s envy and Sarah Khan as Ana the lovable and innocent girl, who becomes the reason of the dispute between the two brothers. The love triangle causes a major reason of a break between relationships and turn of events takes place. We all are aware that possessiveness and jealousy are the biggest rival of happiness, which is when Shazia Naz as Hina comes to Mustafa’s rescue in the most dire of times.

Writter: Samina Ejaz

Director: Najaf Bilgram

Cast:

Sara Khan

Faysal Qureshi

Aijazz Aslam

Shazia Naz

Azra Mansoor

Gul-e-Rana,

Humaira Zahid

Nida Mumtaz

Zainab Qayyum

Amir Qureshi

Shahzad Nawaz

Faisal jameel

Awab Alam

