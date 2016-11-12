The Cast Of Dobara Phir Se Has Some Worth Stalking Instagram Posts

When it comes to getting to a bottom of a certain thing or certain people, our stalking skills are super! With the promotions on full swing of the movie Dobara Phir Se (DPS), we decided to browse through their Instagram. Well, there’s no doubt about the fact that these bunch of people know how let their hair down well.
Adeel Hussain flaunted some clicks of behind the scenes of DPS.
‘Make-up magic’ @muntahasharique
A photo posted by Adeel Husain (@vizorkaneda) on
Guess what? He’s a fitness freak too. Drools*
Sanam Saeed posted this terrific video of yet another kick ass challenge, these challenges really are making waves all over the internet.
#dobaraphirse #25thnovember #promotions #mannequinchallenge #awesome
A video posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on
How adorable does this starlet look? Ubtan facial anyone?
Seems like her travel diaries are flooded with a new story every other month.
#puppets #singingbowls #buddhas #jewelery #nepalgoodies
A photo posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on
So this diva has a love for Dubsmash and Boomerang, check out please! Tooba Siddiqui aces it all.
And more challenges are all over the place. They certainly know how to up their game.
Here u go @nh_nadiahussain ????????????????team dobara phir Se in action hahaha????????????????????????????????desi style @thealikazmi @hareemfarooq @sanammody @aryfilmsofficial @jerjeesseja @dobaraphirse #lotsmoretocome#aryfilms25thnov???????????????????????????????? #dps#crazyteam#truthordare????????????????
A video posted by Tooba Siddiqui (@toobasiddiquiofficial) on
Mr Ramil Ahmed there u go !!! ICE BUCKET challenge ???????????????? i did it keep daring us guys or ask truth from dobara phir se team#dps#truthordare #movie #promotions #lotsmoretocome #aryfilms25thnov???????????????????????????????? fun#tandapani @aryfilmsofficial @dobaraphirse @hareemfarooq @thealikazmi @vizorkaneda @sanammody @mehreenjabbarofficial @jerjeesseja @samramuslim @shazkhan??????????????????????
Not too different from Tooba, Ali Kazmi has his own share of love for Dubsmashes too. Believe us.
Baray baray deshon mein….. #dobaraphirse #comingsoon #dubsmash #friends #coactors #senorita #25thnovember #staytunedformore #aryfilms @toobasiddiquiofficial @hareemfarooq @sanammody @vizorkaneda @shazli_khan @officialmusakhan @atiqaodhoofficial @jerjeesseja @salman_ary @aryfilmsofficial
A video posted by Ali Kazmi (@thealikazmi) on
Have a look at some behind the scene of Moray Saiyyan that Ali posted.
Prepare your heart for some high end kalabaaziyan after this video!
Hareem Farooq outdid herself with accomplishing this fun dare, don’t you want to just LOL?
Has this song made it to your playlist? If not, then make sure you hear it out!
its here its here!!! *happy Dance* ???????????????????????? #humchale #dps #firstsong #releasedate #25thnovember2016 #sherrihill @dobaraphirse @aryfilmsofficial @mehreenjabbarofficial @toobasiddiquiofficial @sanammody @vizorkaneda @shazli_khan @thealikazmi @officialmusakhan @atiqaodhoofficial @shehrazade_s @jerjeesseja @salman_ary @samramuslim
A video posted by Hareem (@hareemfarooq) on
Hareem looks downright gorgeous! Style goals? YES!
Well, if this entire cast is taking these challenges to another level, our very loved Shoaid Malik decided to step in as well. Do we love it? Decide for yourself.
Don’t forget to watch Dobara Phir Se, releasing on the 25th of November 2016!
” What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads I am hoping to contribute & assist other customers like its helped me Good job “
With havin a lot content do you run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself
or outsourced nevertheless it seems a lot of it is popping it all around the web without my permission. Are you aware any methods to assist prevent
content from being scammed? I’d genuinely appreciate
it.
I really love your blog site.. Great colors & theme.
Have you create this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m
seeking to create my personal blog and desire to figure out in which you got
this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Thanks a lot!
Hello, all is going nicely here and ofcourse every one is sharing information,
that’s really good, keep up writing.
Definitely feel that which you said. Your preferred justification appeared
to be in the web the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say for your needs, I certainly get irked while people consider worries they
plainly will not understand about. You was able to hit the nail upon the very best and defined out
everything with out side-effects , people could take a
signal. Will likely return to obtain additional.
Thanks
I feel this is on the list of most vital information for
me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some
general things, The website style is great, the articles is
actually nice : D. Good job, cheers
hey there and many thanks for your information –
I actually have certainly gathered anything new from on this site.
I have done however expertise a couple of technical issues employing this internet site, since I experienced to reload the website
lots of times previous to I was able to get it to load properly.
I was wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am
complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes
affect your placement in the search engines and could damage your top quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Well I am just adding this RSS to my email and
can watch out for a lot even more of your respective exciting content.
Guarantee that you update this again very soon.
Greetings I am so excited I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Bing
for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post
and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I
dont have time to look over it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so
when I have time I will be back to read much more,
Please do keep up the great work.
Remarkable issues here. I am very glad to peer your post.
Thank you a lot and I am taking a look ahead to touch you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
It’s really a nice and useful component of info. I am happy
which you shared this useful information along with
us. Please keep us up-to-date such as this.
Many thanks for sharing.
Keep on working, great job!
My family always claim that I am wasting my time
right here at net, but I understand I am just getting familiarity
constantly by reading such nice articles.
I each time spent my around 30 minutes to read through this blog’s articles or reviews every day along with a cup of coffee.
Hello there, I came across your blog by using Google while looking for a comparable matter, your web site
got here up, it appears to be like great. I’ve bookmarked it during my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just changed into aware of your weblog thru Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I’m gonna be mindful for brussels. I am going to appreciate
once you proceed this later on. Numerous other individuals may be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!