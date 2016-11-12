The Cast Of Dobara Phir Se Has Some Worth Stalking Instagram Posts

When it comes to getting to a bottom of a certain thing or certain people, our stalking skills are super! With the promotions on full swing of the movie Dobara Phir Se (DPS), we decided to browse through their Instagram. Well, there’s no doubt about the fact that these bunch of people know how let their hair down well.

Adeel Hussain flaunted some clicks of behind the scenes of DPS.

A photo posted by Adeel Husain (@vizorkaneda) on Oct 28, 2016 at 11:56pm PDT

‘Make-up magic’ @muntahasharique A photo posted by Adeel Husain (@vizorkaneda) on Oct 28, 2016 at 11:15pm PDT

‘Take a moment’ #dobaraphirse #pakistanifilms #amazingcoactors #pakistaniactors #2016 A photo posted by Adeel Husain (@vizorkaneda) on Nov 1, 2016 at 9:43pm PDT

Guess what? He’s a fitness freak too. Drools*



A photo posted by Adeel Husain (@vizorkaneda) on Nov 1, 2016 at 10:52pm PDT

A photo posted by Adeel Husain (@vizorkaneda) on Oct 27, 2016 at 12:30am PDT

Sanam Saeed posted this terrific video of yet another kick ass challenge, these challenges really are making waves all over the internet.



#dobaraphirse #25thnovember #promotions #mannequinchallenge #awesome A video posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on Nov 11, 2016 at 4:10am PST

How adorable does this starlet look? Ubtan facial anyone?

Some #dobaraphirse #dps #bts #nyc #comingsoon #aryfilms #mehreenjabbar @toobasiddiquiofficial #adeelhusain A photo posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on Apr 7, 2016 at 1:14am PDT

Seems like her travel diaries are flooded with a new story every other month.



#puppets #singingbowls #buddhas #jewelery #nepalgoodies A photo posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on Sep 22, 2016 at 10:39pm PDT

So this diva has a love for Dubsmash and Boomerang, check out please! Tooba Siddiqui aces it all.



When me and Ali Kazmi were rocking it at the dobara phir Se set ????????????????????#newyorkcity#lovehim#friends#funtimes#dps# film#25th november?? A video posted by Tooba Siddiqui (@toobasiddiquiofficial) on Oct 27, 2016 at 10:58pm PDT

And more challenges are all over the place. They certainly know how to up their game.



Not too different from Tooba, Ali Kazmi has his own share of love for Dubsmashes too. Believe us.



Have a look at some behind the scene of Moray Saiyyan that Ali posted.



Prepare your heart for some high end kalabaaziyan after this video!

Hareem Farooq outdid herself with accomplishing this fun dare, don’t you want to just LOL?

Has this song made it to your playlist? If not, then make sure you hear it out!

Hareem looks downright gorgeous! Style goals? YES!

Well, if this entire cast is taking these challenges to another level, our very loved Shoaid Malik decided to step in as well. Do we love it? Decide for yourself.

Don’t forget to watch Dobara Phir Se, releasing on the 25th of November 2016!



