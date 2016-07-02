Super Excited About Janaan!

Janaan’s theatrical trailer is out now! ARY FILMS, IRK FILMS and MH PRODUCTION released it on july 1st. Azfar Jafri’s film Janaan has some very talented and terrific cast, starring the beautiful Armeena Rana Khan, striking Ali Rehman and very handsome Bilal Ashraf. The movie will release on the 13th of September 2016. Janaan is a romantic comedy written by Osman Khalid Butt, directed by Azfar Jafri, and produced by brilliant Imran Kazmi, Reham Khan, Hareem Farooq and Munir Hussain.



The film revolves around the Pakhtoon culture, the twists and turns of the story line will surely grasp your attention, this Eid-ul- Fitar don’t forget to go and watch this fun packed movie with your loved ones! Under the banners of ARY FILMS, Janaan will not disappoint any of you.

