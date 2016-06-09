ARY Digital has never disappointed their audience when comes to the quality of work, whether entertainment, news, or even infotainment. For the last 3 years ARY has been bringing us Shan-e-Ramazan with Junaid Jamshed and Waseem Badami, providing us with so much of religious facts that we were unaware of and teaching us to always be a helpful hand.

This year too ARY brings us the best. In the official track video of Shan-e-Ramazan which is performed by Junad Jamshed and Amjad Sabri, it’s shown how all the celebrities including Faisal Qureshi, Nida Yasir, Waseem Badaami, Junaid Jamshed, Maria Memon, Tasleem Sabri, Anwar Maqsood, Dr.Sjahid Masood, Iqrar ul Hassan and all of our brilliant celebrities are smiling and having an excellent time over an Iftar like a family.



Shan-e-Ramazan by Junaid Jamsheed & Amjed Sabri… by arydigitalofficial

So this is what I learned from the video:

Our celebrities don’t hesitate to help :The video clearly gives a message on how one shouldn’t be reluctant of helping the poor and deserving. No matter how rich or popular they are. It’s not every day we see people who would be happy in others joy. This Ramazan we should make a promise of helping each other and the poor without any hesitation.



Pakistan is beautiful :The video is shot at such beautiful places of Pakistan showcasing how stunning our country is. The video proves of how much effort has been put in solely to get the message across the viewers, and let them know how important it is to portray the best of your country rather than the worst.

Our stars are always ready to lend a helping hand : We must pray as much as we can as this month is the holiest of all. So why should we miss a chance to make the most of it? weather in a form Zakat, sending iftars to the poor, clothes or even spending a good quality time with the unfortunates is highly appreciated.



So lets make the most in Ramazan and don’t hesitate to help others.

