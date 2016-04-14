See What The Celebrities Have To Say About The ARY Film Awards 2016

The preparations for the ARY Film Awards 2016 are in full swing and the celebrities are just as excited as we are! Amidst their busy schedule and hectic rehearsal routine, they found the time to send messages for all their fans and followers, inviting them to the biggest, most grandest award show ever!
Have a look at what your favorite stars have to say about the ARY Film Awards 2016:
Now, who can say no to such hearty invitations? Join your favorite celebrities and be a part of this glamorous star studded event in Dubai on the 16th of April!
