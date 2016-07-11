web analytics
Saheliyaan – ARY Digital Exclusive Drama

Saheliyaan

Drama Plot :

It’s in human nature that we tend to make friends with people who we find similar to us, and that is how usually we end up making friends.

Saheliyaan is a story of three college going girls, belonging to different classes but have one thing in common – their dreams. Although all three of them come from entirely different family backgrounds, but they do not follow a practical ideology to live, they follow their dreams and fantasies. They await  for a prince who will come and marry them. But Their impractical approach towards life becomes the reason of their shattered dreams.

There is no harm in dreaming but everything that shines is not Gold.

Director: Ali Hasan

Writer: Samina Ijaz

Cast:

  • Komal Aziz Khan  as Maher
  • Sundus Tariq as Maira
  • Nimra Khan as Noor
  • Ismat Iqbal as Ruqaya
  • Qavi Khan as Haji Abba

Timing:

Watch ‘Saheliyaan’ Mon to Thur  at 7:30 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

 

