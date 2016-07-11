Saheliyaan – ARY Digital Exclusive Drama

Drama Plot :
It’s in human nature that we tend to make friends with people who we find similar to us, and that is how usually we end up making friends.
Saheliyaan is a story of three college going girls, belonging to different classes but have one thing in common – their dreams. Although all three of them come from entirely different family backgrounds, but they do not follow a practical ideology to live, they follow their dreams and fantasies. They await for a prince who will come and marry them. But Their impractical approach towards life becomes the reason of their shattered dreams.
There is no harm in dreaming but everything that shines is not Gold.
Director: Ali Hasan
Writer: Samina Ijaz
Cast:
- Komal Aziz Khan as Maher
- Sundus Tariq as Maira
- Nimra Khan as Noor
- Ismat Iqbal as Ruqaya
- Qavi Khan as Haji Abba
Timing:
Watch ‘Saheliyaan’ Mon to Thur at 7:30 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
I view something really interesting about your site so I saved to my bookmarks.
Hi, its good post on the topic of media print, we all be familiar with media is a fantastic source of data.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say you have done a excellent job with this. Also, the blog loads super fast for me on Firefox. Exceptional Blog!
I think you have observed some very interesting points, regards for the post.
I cling on to listening to the news talk about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i acquire some?
fantastic publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the
other experts of this sector don’t realize this.
You must proceed your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Whats Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its aided me. Good job.
Hi there, just became aware of your site through Google,
and found that it’s truly informative. I am gonna be aware of brussels.
I’ll appreciate when you continue this from now on. Plenty of men and
women will be took advantage of your writing. Cheers!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz reply as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
thank you
Really nice style and design and wonderful written content, practically nothing else we need : D.
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site :).
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and exposure! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
You actually make it appear really easy along with your presentation however I to find this matter to be actually one thing that I think I might never understand. It seems too complex and very extensive for me. I am having a look ahead to your subsequent submit, I?¦ll attempt to get the hold of it!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This
is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the
post. I’ll definitely comeback.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually recognise what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also talk over with my website =). We may have a hyperlink change arrangement between us!
Hello to every one, the contents existing at this site are genuinely awesome for people knowledge,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.
hello!,I like your writing very a lot! proportion we keep in touch more approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist in this space to solve my problem. May be that is you! Taking a look forward to see you.
It is the best time to make some plans for the longer
term and it’s time to be happy. I’ve learn this post
and if I could I desire to counsel you few interesting issues or
suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I want to learn more issues approximately it!
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues
with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no back up.
Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?
Fantastic site. A lot of useful information here. I am sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you to your effort!