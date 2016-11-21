Pakistani Starlets Prove That Change Is Good #ShortHairDontCare

When it comes to experimentation of fashion or trend, our Pakistani celebrities don’t really fall behind, rather they are like those style chameleons who change with the trend. Do you remember the time when the #ShortHairdon’tCare hash tags took the internet by storm? Whether if it was your best friend or your neighbor the next door, everyone was just chopping their long locks off only to flaunt that stylish look and add oomph to their personality.
However, some pulled the short hair phenomenally, and others not so much. Our Pakistani celebrities are full of surprises. These icons tend to go an extra mile when it’s about staying in the limelight. Well, have a look at these pictures from when these starlets were a part of that short hair obsession and one thing was proven that long or short, these diva’s can look downright stunning in either hairstyle.
Sanam Saeed
Ayeza Khan
Ayesha Omer
NadiaKhan
Sawera Nadeem
Mahira Khan
Syra Shehroze
Palwasha Yousuf
Maya Ali
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any
internet browser compatibility issues? A number of my blog readers
have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great
in Firefox. Do you have any advice to help fix this issue?
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work
and reporting! Keep up the good works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.
I think the admin of this website is in fact working hard
in favor of his web page, for the reason that here every stuff is quality based stuff.
Hello very nice website!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb ..
I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I’m satisfied to
seek out so many helpful information here within the put up, we need develop
extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Hey there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to
all your posts! Keep up the great work!
Generally I don’t read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take
a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thank you, very great post.
wonderful publish, very informative. I ponder why the
other experts of this sector do not understand this.
You must continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a
huge readers’ base already!