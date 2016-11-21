web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Blogs  »  Pakistani Starlets Prove That Change Is Good #ShortHairDontCare

Pakistani Starlets Prove That Change Is Good #ShortHairDontCare

When it comes to experimentation of fashion or trend, our Pakistani celebrities don’t really fall behind, rather they are like those style chameleons who change with the trend. Do you remember the time when the #ShortHairdon’tCare hash tags took the internet by storm? Whether if it was your best friend or your neighbor the next door, everyone was just chopping their long locks off only to flaunt that stylish look and add oomph to their personality.

However, some pulled the short hair phenomenally, and others not so much. Our Pakistani celebrities are full of surprises. These icons tend to go an extra mile when it’s about staying in the limelight. Well, have a look at these pictures from when these starlets were a part of that short hair obsession and one thing was proven that long or short, these diva’s can look downright stunning in either hairstyle.

Sanam Saeed 

unnamed-7

Ayeza Khan 

unnamed-6

Ayesha Omer

unnamed-5

NadiaKhan

unnamed-4

Sawera Nadeem

unnamed-3

Mahira Khan

unnamed-2

Syra Shehroze

unnamed

Palwasha Yousuf

unnamed-8

Maya Ali 

unnamed-9

 

 

 

 

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

About Author

Kinza Piracha
Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor at ARY Digital Network.

7 Comments

  1. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 19, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any
    internet browser compatibility issues? A number of my blog readers
    have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great
    in Firefox. Do you have any advice to help fix this issue?

  2. Elwood
    December 21, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work
    and reporting! Keep up the good works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.

  3. Latia
    December 21, 2016 at 6:55 pm

    I think the admin of this website is in fact working hard
    in favor of his web page, for the reason that here every stuff is quality based stuff.

  4. 93 dodge cummins computer
    December 24, 2016 at 11:06 am

    Hello very nice website!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb ..
    I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I’m satisfied to
    seek out so many helpful information here within the put up, we need develop
    extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
    . . . . .

  5. dodge v10 ecm
    December 27, 2016 at 2:59 am

    Hey there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
    Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to
    all your posts! Keep up the great work!

  6. dodge magnum computer flash
    December 29, 2016 at 11:29 pm

    Generally I don’t read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take
    a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me.
    Thank you, very great post.

  7. 2004 dodge intrepid pcm location
    January 3, 2017 at 8:06 am

    wonderful publish, very informative. I ponder why the
    other experts of this sector do not understand this.
    You must continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a
    huge readers’ base already!

Leave a Reply

© 2016 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.