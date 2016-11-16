web analytics
Pakistani Celebrities Airport Style Game On

Who doesn’t want to see our celebrities in those flawless red gowns or looking sharp in some classy suits. Be it on those red carpets, social events or award ceremonies. These people are the limelight wherever they step in and we simply adore that. Like who wouldn’t want a sight of that? Well, apart from rolling in style at social events these celebs too give us some serious style goals when headed out in casual.

We stumbled upon some pictures that you would love to see our icons in. Any guesses? Well, we want you guys to know that these people with an itchy feet look downright stunning even when they’re in a pair of jeans and a tee. Have a look at some these airport/ flight pictures of these globetrotters.

This will certainly give you some travel fashion ideas! Scroll down.

Mehwish Hayat

Bangkok airport .. Swadika!!! ??????????? #MehwishHayat #travellersoul #worktrip #thatphotobomberthoughlol ????

A photo posted by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on

Mawra Hocane

Humaima Malick

Finally back after a month to home town. #mamaimcoming #ballonbleu #cartier

A photo posted by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on

Sadaf Kanwal

Jet Set Life ! Catching my second flight of the day …. #HappyHolidays #vacationModeOn #isadafkanwal #sadafkanwal

A photo posted by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on

#NotInTheMood

A photo posted by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on

Sheheryar Munawar

 

In lahore for the first premiere. #sheheryarmunawar #asimrazatvf #adeelhusain #sonyajehan #bushraansari #film …. Are you ready Lahore ?

A photo posted by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar) on

Fahad Mustafa

Airport spa ????

A photo posted by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on

Coming bak 😉

A photo posted by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on

Humayun Saeed

#HumayunSaeed with #SultanaSiddiqui travelling from Dubai to London for the #BinRoye premiere.

A photo posted by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun) on

Urwa Hocane

