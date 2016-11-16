Pakistani Celebrities Airport Style Game On

Who doesn’t want to see our celebrities in those flawless red gowns or looking sharp in some classy suits. Be it on those red carpets, social events or award ceremonies. These people are the limelight wherever they step in and we simply adore that. Like who wouldn’t want a sight of that? Well, apart from rolling in style at social events these celebs too give us some serious style goals when headed out in casual.

We stumbled upon some pictures that you would love to see our icons in. Any guesses? Well, we want you guys to know that these people with an itchy feet look downright stunning even when they’re in a pair of jeans and a tee. Have a look at some these airport/ flight pictures of these globetrotters.

This will certainly give you some travel fashion ideas! Scroll down.

Mehwish Hayat

Bangkok airport .. Swadika!!! ??????????? #MehwishHayat #travellersoul #worktrip #thatphotobomberthoughlol ???? A photo posted by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on Mar 18, 2016 at 1:07am PDT

Mawra Hocane

Humaima Malick



Finally back after a month to home town. #mamaimcoming #ballonbleu #cartier A photo posted by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Mar 13, 2016 at 6:28am PDT

Sadaf Kanwal



Jet Set Life ! Catching my second flight of the day …. #HappyHolidays #vacationModeOn #isadafkanwal #sadafkanwal A photo posted by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on Dec 28, 2014 at 7:33pm PST

#NotInTheMood A photo posted by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on Oct 11, 2015 at 3:32pm PDT

Sheheryar Munawar

In lahore for the first premiere. #sheheryarmunawar #asimrazatvf #adeelhusain #sonyajehan #bushraansari #film …. Are you ready Lahore ? A photo posted by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar) on Dec 28, 2015 at 6:45am PST

Fahad Mustafa



Airport spa ???? A photo posted by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on Nov 2, 2016 at 2:36pm PDT

Coming bak 😉 A photo posted by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on Jan 7, 2015 at 4:30am PST

Humayun Saeed



#HumayunSaeed with #SultanaSiddiqui travelling from Dubai to London for the #BinRoye premiere. A photo posted by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun) on Jul 17, 2015 at 2:41am PDT

Urwa Hocane



