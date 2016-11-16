Pakistani Celebrities Airport Style Game On

Who doesn’t want to see our celebrities in those flawless red gowns or looking sharp in some classy suits. Be it on those red carpets, social events or award ceremonies. These people are the limelight wherever they step in and we simply adore that. Like who wouldn’t want a sight of that? Well, apart from rolling in style at social events these celebs too give us some serious style goals when headed out in casual.
We stumbled upon some pictures that you would love to see our icons in. Any guesses? Well, we want you guys to know that these people with an itchy feet look downright stunning even when they’re in a pair of jeans and a tee. Have a look at some these airport/ flight pictures of these globetrotters.
This will certainly give you some travel fashion ideas! Scroll down.
Mehwish Hayat
When you know you got the Swag !!! ????Photo of the day ..!!!???????? #JustBeinMyself????? #MehwishHayat #girlPower ????#ElegantYetChic! #Potd deets:#Zara #americanEagle #Valentino #Hermes
A photo posted by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on
Mawra Hocane
Aamchii Mumbai ? 😉 #Repost @hellopakistan with @repostapp. ??? The style game of Mawra Hocane, who is back in #mumbai, is strong in this #zara jacket ???? Watch this space for more updates on what she’s upto! ???? #mawrahocane #celebspotting #stylefiles #hellopakistan @bloodorangebyr @prada
A photo posted by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on
Humaima Malick
Finally back after a month to home town. #mamaimcoming #ballonbleu #cartier
A photo posted by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on
Flying with our Khan ..The only one ! #ImranKhanPTI #PTIofficial Fly #MagarPyaarSay #DekhMagarPyaarSay #DMPS #london #dmpsthemovie #HumaimaMalick #ImraanKhan
A photo posted by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on
Sadaf Kanwal
A photo posted by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on
Sheheryar Munawar
Fahad Mustafa
A photo posted by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on
Humayun Saeed
#HumayunSaeed with #SultanaSiddiqui travelling from Dubai to London for the #BinRoye premiere.
A photo posted by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun) on
Urwa Hocane
