New Pakistani actors to debut in Bollywood

Initially, a trend started by Pakistani singer Ali Zafar turned actor seems to have picked up the momentum. Gradually other Pakistani actors also made their way to Bollywood who are Fawad Afzal Khan, Imran Abbas Naqvi and Humaima Malick. They followed the suit of acting in Bollywood films and now there have been two new names added to the list and it is none other than Mahira Khan and Shehroz Subzwari.
Mahira Khan is all set to star in the upcoming film ‘Raees’ with Shah Rukh Khan she gained fame in India after her Pakistani series ‘Humsafar’ with Fawad Afzal Khan became an instant hit on Zindagi, an Indian channel which is featuring only Pakistani content. Mahira has done a Pakistani movie ‘Bol’ in 2011 along with a couple of Pakistani series. ‘Raees’ will mark the dream debut of the actress in Bollywood alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film will have Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a mafia leader and will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will portray the role of a hard headed cop in this thriller drama.
Pakistani heartthrob Shehroz Subzwari who is Behroz Subzwari’s son is also debuting in B-Town in a film ‘Luv’s Story’ which is directed by Riingo Banerjee. The cast of the film includes Riya Sen, Zarina Wahab, Aryann, Bidita Bag, Locket Chatterjee and Mukesh Tiwari, among others. The story of the film revolves around three guys who are best friends they are Luv, Madan Chetri aka MC and Kushali. These three best friends grow up in an orphanage in Kalimpong Luv (Shehroz) is low on IQ, while MC (Aryann) is a smart guy who knows money can get him recognition and doesn’t mind taking the wrong path.
Kushali (Bidita), on the other hand, has complete control over both Luv and MC. Madan has a soft corner for Kushali but he is well-aware of her feelings for Luv. Kushali uses MC’s emotions to get Luv a job. Riya plays a wannabe Kareena Kapoor living in the hills. After a murder takes place, Luv becomes the prime suspect and the film takes a turn thereafter.
Both the Pakistani actors are equally talented and we have high hopes from them. Till now the release dates have not been announced but it is expected to be released in 2015. We wish both the actors luck and we hope that they make us proud.
