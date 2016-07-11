Drama Plot :
Do all couples get bored of their monotonous lives eventually? Or are there are circumstances that bring distance and ignorance between them?
Naimat is a story of Sara and Babar; who were a happily married couple, but the surprises of life brings a reason for them to get distant. The trouble in their happy life begins, when they learn that their 5 year old son Bilal is suffering from a serious heart disease; and since then taking care of Bilal becomes the ultimate reason of Sara’s life. Her full attention towards Bilal eventually develops into the reason of her ignorance toward Babar.
Due to this ignorance Babar falls in love with another girl named Zara. But would this affair satisfy or haunt him for the rest of his life?
Director: Abdullah Badini
Writer: Naila Ansari
Cast:
- Zahid Ahmed as Babar
- Sunita Marshall as Sara
- Samina Ahmed as Babar’s Mother
- Kiran Haq as Zara
- Seemi Pasha as Zara’s Aunty
Timing:
Watch ‘Naimat’ Every Monday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.
