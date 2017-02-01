Moammar Rana and Sonya Hussayn geared up for upcoming film

The intense romantic tale starring the veteran Moammar Rana opposite the brilliant Sonya Hussyn is titled Azaadi and will be the first movie to release under the ARY banner this year.

A screenshot from my film #Azaadi ???????? I literally can’t wait any longer to share this beautiful piece of art with all of you ???? #SonyaHussyn #BTS #Film #Coming???? #ReachingForTheStars ???????? A photo posted by Sonya Hussyn (@sonyahussyn) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:41am PST

Azaadi has been produced by Irfan Malik, and directed by veteran film producer/director Pervez Malik’s son Imran Malik who has also written the story while the dialogues are written by Wajid Zuberi.

The cast of the movie includes well-known actors such as Nadeem and Javed Sheikh, as well as new age actors which include Maryam Ansari, Ali Fateh, Samama, Waseem, Erum, Ali bilal to name a few. The film, which is being made under the banner of Pervez Malik Films, also has some special surprise appearances.

There’s so much more to Kashmir than what we get to hear ???????? A glimpse of the beautiful time I had with beautiful people (especially the adorable children) while shooting for my film ???????????? #SonyaHussyn #Coming???? #StayTuned #MovieShoot #BTS A photo posted by Sonya Hussyn (@sonyahussyn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:40am PST

Azaadi’s teaser is set to release on 5th February 2017.

