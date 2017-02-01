Moammar Rana and Sonya Hussayn geared up for upcoming film

The intense romantic tale starring the veteran Moammar Rana opposite the brilliant Sonya Hussyn is titled Azaadi and will be the first movie to release under the ARY banner this year.
Azaadi has been produced by Irfan Malik, and directed by veteran film producer/director Pervez Malik’s son Imran Malik who has also written the story while the dialogues are written by Wajid Zuberi.
The cast of the movie includes well-known actors such as Nadeem and Javed Sheikh, as well as new age actors which include Maryam Ansari, Ali Fateh, Samama, Waseem, Erum, Ali bilal to name a few. The film, which is being made under the banner of Pervez Malik Films, also has some special surprise appearances.
Azaadi’s teaser is set to release on 5th February 2017.