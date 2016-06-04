‘Lahore Se Aagey’ is an upcoming comedy movie which will definitely leave its audience extremely anxious who are looking forward to it. After the success of its prequel blockbuster ‘Karachi se Lahore’,the film is scheduled to release in November 2016. Excited aren’t we?

Lahore Se Aagey directed by Wajahat Rauf is a collaboration of ARY Films and The Showcase Films.

The film seems like a very fun filled comedy that would go beyond limits to entertain their audience, we are certain this film will be as amusing as its prequel was.

Mr. Salman Iqbal, founder and president of the ARY Digital Network and executive producer of Lahore Se Aagey shares that “2015 has been an overwhelming year with many Pakistani movies which were released. Lahore Se Aagey is yet another treat to watch and we are honored to be a part of this amazing venture with Wajahat Rauf, We also look forward for a terrific work of creativity and quality entertainment in 2016.”

As Yasir Hussain and Saba Qamar both are excellent actors and have already given our industry so much to look forward to it will be a treat for us when we see these actors performing on the big screen.

Wajahat Rauf says, “honored and blessed to have worked with a very talented cast that includes, Saba Qamar, Yasir Hussain, Behroze Sabzwari, Rubina Ashraf, Shiraz Uppal, Abdullah Farhatullah, Muhammad Umar Sultan, Hasan Rizvi, Wahab Shah, Asrad Khan, Noor Ul Hasan, Asad Siddiqui, Munib Nawaz, Yasir Taj, Talaal Shah, Teena Durani and finally team Showcase.”

