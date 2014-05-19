Koi Nahi Apna

Drama Plot:

Story of a once happy couple, torn apart by the pressures of daily life, their once perfect family is destroyed by distrust and suspicion.

Marriages are made in the heavens. But to keep a happy household demands sacrifices. Alveera and Hamza fell in love and get married despite all the opposition from their parents. Hamza spends all his energy and time to fulfill the needs of Alveera, which makes them distant from each other. This vacuum of communication and deprivation of affection leads to a painful divorce.

Director: Badar Mehmood

Writer: Sana Fahad

Cast:

Fahad Mustafa

Sarwat Gillani

Sajid Hassan

Sabahat Bukhari

Ismat Zaidi

Maheen Khalid

Salma Hassan

Mariam (Child Artist) and others.

This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments