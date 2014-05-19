Koi Nahi Apna

Drama Plot:
Story of a once happy couple, torn apart by the pressures of daily life, their once perfect family is destroyed by distrust and suspicion.
Marriages are made in the heavens. But to keep a happy household demands sacrifices. Alveera and Hamza fell in love and get married despite all the opposition from their parents. Hamza spends all his energy and time to fulfill the needs of Alveera, which makes them distant from each other. This vacuum of communication and deprivation of affection leads to a painful divorce.
Director: Badar Mehmood
Writer: Sana Fahad
Cast:
- Fahad Mustafa
- Sarwat Gillani
- Sajid Hassan
- Sabahat Bukhari
- Ismat Zaidi
- Maheen Khalid
- Salma Hassan
- Mariam (Child Artist) and others.
This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.
Please follow and like us:
Bakwas drama