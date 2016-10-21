Drama Plot :
Every human being in this world is God’s creation. Indeed God loves all its being equally, yet we humans tend to create the boundaries of gender.
Liberal and open-minded couple Mahagul and Zain share same interests and aspirations to change this world together. Inequality, gender discrimination or poverty they both would want to bring the change together. They however, did not see this one change that they might not be able to make together, life transforms for them as their first born is a transgender.
As the doctor declares the baby as transgender. Zain despite being very liberal refuses to accept the baby (Noor) and leaves Mahagul and his child alone. Mahagul takes bold decision against norms of the society and family pressure to up-bring and cherish her baby like normal being.
Mahagul wants Noor to identify his personality and get equal treatment and opportunities like a normal child. She also hires a tutor for Noor who teaches and polishes him – treating Noor like his own son.
Writer: Asma Nabeel
Director: Shahid Shafaat
Cast:
- Ayesha Khan as Mahagul
- Syed Jibran as Zain
- Furqan Qureshi as Noor
- Hira Tareen as Zain’s second wife
- Aly Khan as Noor’s tutor
- Saba Hameed as Mahagul’s mother
- Marium Saleem
- Imran Ashraf
- Irsa Ghazal as Zain’s mother
- Mehmood Aslam as Zain’s father
- Adnan Shah
- Tipu
- Tabassum Arif
- Amber Khan
- Falak (Child Artist), Kainat (Child Artist), Rida, Maha and others.
Timing:
Watch ‘Khuda Mera Bhi Hai’ Every Saturday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.
zabardast !! yeh drama oscar kay liyay nominate hona chahiyay
may nay abhee tak aisa drama nahi daikha, itna emotional drama kay jis kee koee hadd nahi
may yeh drama daikh kar rota hee raha mustaqil
Awesome drama and actors are doing wonderful job.
lolz.. but ho ga nhi oscar k liye nominate because they only love pathetic part of our society & our culture which make us degraded in view of others
No comment just zabardust aisa drama first time Pakistan ma on air .all actors doing great job.
