Every human being in this world is God’s creation. Indeed God loves all its being equally, yet we humans tend to create the boundaries of gender.

Liberal and open-minded couple Mahagul and Zain share same interests and aspirations to change this world together. Inequality, gender discrimination or poverty they both would want to bring the change together. They however, did not see this one change that they might not be able to make together, life transforms for them as their first born is a transgender.

As the doctor declares the baby as transgender. Zain despite being very liberal refuses to accept the baby (Noor) and leaves Mahagul and his child alone. Mahagul takes bold decision against norms of the society and family pressure to up-bring and cherish her baby like normal being.

Mahagul wants Noor to identify his personality and get equal treatment and opportunities like a normal child. She also hires a tutor for Noor who teaches and polishes him – treating Noor like his own son.

Writer: Asma Nabeel

Director: Shahid Shafaat

Cast:

Ayesha Khan as Mahagul

Syed Jibran as Zain

Furqan Qureshi as Noor

Hira Tareen as Zain’s second wife

Aly Khan as Noor’s tutor

Saba Hameed as Mahagul’s mother

Marium Saleem

Imran Ashraf

Irsa Ghazal as Zain’s mother

Mehmood Aslam as Zain’s father

Adnan Shah

Tipu

Tabassum Arif

Amber Khan

Falak (Child Artist), Kainat (Child Artist), Rida, Maha and others.

