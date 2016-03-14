Khoat – Exclusive Ary Digital Drama

Drama Plot :

A man who uses women as a weapon to fight for him and as a stair to reach his desired destiny; never achieves it!

Khoat is a story that revolves around Javed Ayaz ( Jibran Khan), a hypocrite who flirts and deceives others for his benefit. He belongs to a lower middle class family; but his goals are higher and in order to achieve them, he fools different women at different stages of his life.

Maira (Nida Khan) is Javed’s first wife who truly loves him but gets nothing in return. He pretends to love her but his only motive behind the marriage is her money.

Sunaina (Zhalay Sarhadi) is a modern, high class girl woman who also fails to recognize Javed’s real face and becomes his next target. He marries her and uses her as just another ladder to success.

The truth cannot be hidden..Because hidden truths are like unspoken lies..

Shagufta (Maria Wasti) is a smart politician who meets Javed in a random party and a new game starts from there..

Javed finds her as another golden opportunity to accomplish his never ending goals; he marries her and tries to trap her but instead gets trapped himself.

What goes around comes around…

Writer: Imran Nazir

Director: Amin Iqbal

Cast:

Jibran Khan as Javed Ayaz

Nida Khan as Maira

Zhalay Sarhadi as Sunaina

Maria Wasti as Shagufta

Firdous Jamal

Javed Shaikh

Rabia Noureen

Jahanzeb Gurchani

Shehriyar Zaidi

Humera Zahir

Malik Raza

Aslam Shaikh and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

