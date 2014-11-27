Pakistan’s Biggest Game Show!

A show like no other, where the fun never stops and the prizes just keep on coming. A thrilling segment based game show, with twists and turns beyond imagination. With excitement and riches around every corner, conducted in front of the Live audiences, where almost all of the crowd will not go home empty handed. In addition to the Live audiences prizes will also be given to those lucky viewers who join in through Live phone calls.

The enigmatic and charismatic Fahad Mustafa.

Handi Charhao Inam Pakao

A cooking competition featuring random audience members, who will have to create tasty treats within a set time. Judged by the audience themselves, the most appetizing creation will be awarded the prize.

Jeet Kai Dikao

A series of different games will be played by various audience members, with one goal, to come out on top. It could be fun… It could be messy… But in the end the winner will be leaving happily.

Bigul Bajao Inaam Pao

At the sound of the Bigul, the excitement will reach new heights. A fast paced Question and Answer segment, where Fahad will interact with the Live audience, and handout numerous gifts for each correct answer.

Khul Gai Qismat

Your luck is in your hands. No Questions, No Games. Fahad will ask the entire audience for various random items which they may have on their person. Whoever comes up with these items wins. Simple!!!

Dil Walay Inam Laijangay

A competition between different newly-wed couples, who will compete against one another in various games in the hope to win the final prize.

Car Bachao Ghar Lai Jao

A lucky audience member will get a chance to win a brand new car. All he has to do is to answer the questions correctly, because for each wrong answer a part of the car will be battered or broken off.

Sahulat Bazar

Fahad will distribute special vouchers for Sahulat Bazar, each worth a different amount. The cards will be given to randomly selected audience members, as well as viewers who call-in, via lucky draw.

Celebrity Guest

A celebrity guest will join Fahad on stage. Becoming part of the fun and games, as he/she will interact with the crowd and the host.

Baat Banti Hai

Gold… gold… GOLD… Gold in every box. But there is a twist. A lucky audience member will get a chance to win unexpected riches. Each box will contain a different amount of gold, if the contestant is able to guess the correct quantity and convince Fahad, they will be going home loads richer.

Nannay Ustad

A fun and highly enjoyable segment. As smart kids from the audience will come on stage and get a chance to show off their many talents. Each getting a chance to win an exciting prize.

Fakhr-e-Pakistan

Jeeto Pakistan will invite people from various walks of life. Those hard working individuals who have become a source of inspiration and pride for Pakistan, promoting and uplifting their country’s name in positive light in the world.

Abhi Tu Main Jawan Hoon

Elderly couples will be randomly selected from the audience, who will get a chance to win an exciting gift if they are able to prove that their love is still strong in their age. Such as sing a song, tell a romantic story etc.

Directed By: Obaid Khan

Timing:

Watch ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ Friday and Sunday at 7:30 pm only on ARY Digital, if you have missed any of the episodes watch them here. You can also register yourself to attend the show here.

