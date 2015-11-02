Ho Mann Jahaan – A Musical Treat



With music at its best this movie has a little bit of something for everybody! From ‘Ghar Nari’ which is a Qawali to ‘Shakar Wandaan’ the ultimate Mehendi dance number, the soundtrack gives a taste of almost every type of music the industry has to offer.

The soundtrack consists of 9 songs and not just any 9 songs; they come from the best of the best! The list of singers includes Abu Muhammed, Farid Ayaz, Zebunnisa Banghash, Jimmy Khan, Tina Sani, Atif Aslam, Zoheb Hasaan and Asrar. If this wasn’t enough to excite you and get you hyperventilating, there is an instrumental by the amazing drummer Gumby too!

Here is a song by song, individual review of each track:

Ghar Nari “Ghar Nari ” Song- Ho Mann Jahaan“Ghar Nari ” Song- Ho Mann JahaanComposition: Hazrat Amir KhusrauLyrics: Hazrat Amir KhusrauPerformed by Abu Muhammed & Farid AyazKeyboards: Rabi AshrafGuitars: Azhar HussainProduced, Arranged and Mixed By Ehtasham Mallick @ ET StudiosMastered by: Tanay Gajjar at Wow&flutteR. MumbaiAssisted by Rupak ThakurReleasing on 1st Jan 2016 by ARY Films Posted by ARY Films on Sunday, November 1, 2015

‘Ghar Nari’ is a qawali sung by the amazing Abu Muhammed and Farid Ayaz which is originally the work of Hazrat Amir Khusrau. So if you’re into Sufi Kalams then this is a guaranteed winner for you. ‘Ghar Nari Gawari Chaahe Jo Kahe, Main Nijam Se Naina Laga Aaii Re‘.

Mann Ke jahaan

“Mann Ke Jahaan” Song- Ho Mann Jahaan“Mann Ke Jahaan” Song- Ho Mann JahaanMusic Director: Zebunnisa BangashArranger: Ankur MukherjeeComposition: Zebunnisa Bangash, Jimmy KhanLyrics: Asim RazaPerformed By: Zebunnisa BangashBackup Vocals: Jimmy KhanDrums: Kami PaulGuitars and Ukelele: Danish KhawajaBass: Karl PetersBlues Harp: Kalyan BaruahViolin: Suresh LalwaniMusic Programming: Chris MasandRecorded @ Kailasa Studio and Audio Garage StudioRecording engineers: Niraj, Ameya Londhe, Amrut MahajanMixed by Amrut MahajanMastered by: Tanay Gajjar at Wow&flutteR. MumbaiAssisted by Rupak ThakurReleasing on 1st Nov 2016 by ARY Films Posted by ARY Films on Sunday, November 1, 2015

‘Man Ke Jahaan’ is a beautiful track picturised on the ever so gorgeous Mahira khan and sung by the melodious current day ‘Nazia Hassan’, Zebunnisa Bhangash. It has the the kind of beat that will have your heart singing ‘Tu tu tu tu tu ru ru tu, ru ru tu’. This is the kind of song that will tell you to be as free as the wind and teach you to follow your heart and ambition.

Sarak Sarak

“Sarak Sarak” Song- Ho Mann Jahaan“Sarak Sarak” Song- Ho Mann JahaanWritten and composed by Mai Dhai, Zain Ali and Danish KhawajaPerformed by: Mai DhaiGuitars: Zain Ali and Danish KhawajaBass: Sameer AhmadDrums and percussion: Kami PaulMastered by: Tanay Gajjar at Wow&flutteR. MumbaiAssisted by Rupak ThakurReleasing on 1st Jan 2016 by ARY Films Posted by ARY Films on Sunday, November 1, 2015

‘Sarak Sarak’ is written and composed by Mai Dhai, Zain Ali and Danish Khawaja. It is beautifully carried out by non other than our Coke Studio find Mai Dhai adding the folk touch to the soundtrack. The song proves that music has no language, it is heard and felt by the heart and soul. It’ll have you going ‘Sarak Sarak’ and tapping your feat to the beat.

Dil Pagla

“Dil Pagla” Song – Ho Mann Jahaan“Dil Pagla” Song – Ho Mann JahaanMusic Director: Zebunnisa BangashArranger: Ankur MukherjeeComposition: Zebunnisa BangashLyrics: Asim RazaPerformed By: Zebunnisa BangashDobro and Guitars: Ankur MukherjeeDrums: Kami PaulPercussion: Anupam GhatakBass: Karl PetersBlues Harp: SridharMusic Programming: Ankur MukherjeeRecorded @ Kailasa Studio and Audio Garage StudioRecording Engineers: Niraj, Ameya Londhe and Amrut MahajanMixed by: Amrut MahajanMastered by: Tanay Gajjar at Wow&flutteR. MumbaiAssisted by Rupak ThakurReleasing on 1st Jan 2016 by ARY Films Posted by ARY Films on Sunday, November 1, 2015

‘Dil Pagla’ is another amazing song from Zebunnisa Bangasash, which is probably one of the sweetest songs that this movie has to offer. To say the least, it offers the taste of spring and a touch of the rainbow.

Baarish

Baarish Song – Ho Mann Jahaan“Baarish” Song – Ho Mann JahaanComposition and Lyrics: Jimmy KhanPerformed By: Jimmy KhanProducer: Zain AhsanRecorded and mixed at: Digital Fidelity Studios, Lahore by Mekaal HasanMastered by: Tanay Gajjar at Wow&flutteR. MumbaiAssisted by Rupak ThakurReleasing on 1st Jan 2016 by ARY Films Posted by ARY Films on Sunday, November 1, 2015

Now what’s a movie without a sad romantic ‘Baarish‘ song? Every movie needs a song revolving around rain and is probably incomplete without one. Jimmy adds the Jazz in ‘Baarish‘ and does an exceptional job! ‘Baadalon Sey Keh Dey Ke, Baaraish Lay Aao’

Khush Piya Waseen

“Khush Piya Waseen” Song- Ho Mann Jahaan“Khush Piya Waseen” Song- Ho Mann Jahaanmusic arranged and produced by Faakhir at Blue notes studio.Performed By: Tina SaniKeyboards: Faakhir.Harmonium: RabbiGuitars: Azhar Hussain.Tabla Dholak & Programming: Naqvi.Recorded at Blue notes studio.Mixed by Joseph George at Wah Wah studios Mumbai.Mastered by: Tanay Gajjar at Wow&flutteR. MumbaiAssisted by Rupak ThakurReleasing on 1st Jan 2016 by ARY Films Posted by ARY Films on Sunday, November 1, 2015

‘Khush Piya Waseen’ is another beautiful track sung by the evergreen Tina Sani and composed by the super talented Faakhir. The music translates as beautiful to the heart and soothing to the soul.

Dil Kare

“Dil Kare” Song – Ho Mann Jahaan“Dil Kare” Song – Ho Mann JahaanComposition by Atif Aslam / Sarmad Ghafoor / Asad ul hafeez / Sameer Ahmed / GumbyLyrics by Asim RazaPerformed by: Atif AslamDrums: GumbyBass: Sameer AhmedGuitars: Sarmad Ghafoor & Asad ul hafeezRecorded at LJP StudiosMixed by: Damon Whittmore @ Valve Tone Studios NYMastered by: Tanay Gajjar at Wow&flutteR. MumbaiAssisted by Rupak ThakurReleasing on 1st Jan 2016 by ARY Films Posted by ARY Films on Sunday, November 1, 2015

“Dil Karay Tu Kiya Karay?‘, heartbreak is inevitable and who could have delivered this song better than Atif Aslam! ‘Din Unko Yaad kare, Raatain Barbaad Karay ‘ and can not help but listen to this song on repeat!

Dosti

“Dosti” Song – Ho Mann Jahaan“Dosti” Song – Ho Mann JahaanMusic Director: Zebunnisa BangashComposition: Zoheb HassanLyrics: Zoheb HassanPerformed by: Zoheb Hassan, Zebunnisa BangashBackup Vocals: Jimmy Khan, Omar FarooqMusic Programming: Abhijit NalaniGuitars: Ankur MukherjeeAdditional Keyboards: Daniel B. GeorgeRecorded @ Studioskull and Studio ‘O’Recording engineers: Amit Minj, Omar FarooqMixed: Amrut MahajanMastered by: Tanay Gajjar at Wow&flutteR. MumbaiAssisted by Rupak ThakurReleasing on 1st Jan 2016 by ARY Films Posted by ARY Films on Sunday, November 1, 2015

The ultimate friendship song and the essence of this movie, ‘Dosti’! This song is like a blast from the past and will have you missing Nazia Hasaan even more! The song is sung by Zebbunisa Bangash and Zoheb Hassan. ‘Sab Sey Mehengi Hai, Chalti Rehti Hai, Rukhti Nahi, Dosti!’

Shakar Wadaan

“Shakar Wandaan” song Ho Mann Jahaan“Shakar Wandaan” song Ho Mann JahaanMusic arranged and produced by Faakhir @ ET studioComposition: AsrarLyrics : Afzal SaahirPerformed by: AsrarKeyboards played by Faakhir.Harmonium & percussions by Rabbi Ashraf.Guitars: Imran Akhund.Tabla Dholak: Shahid Riaz.Mixed by Joseph George at Wah Wah studio Mumbai.Mastered by: Tanay Gajjar at Wow&flutteR. MumbaiAssisted by Rupak ThakurReleasing on 1st Jan 2016 by ARY Films Posted by ARY Films on Sunday, November 1, 2015

Thanks to Coke Studio for introducing us to this song and Asrar, we’ve been high on this song before and we’re high on it all over again! This time Faakhir gave it his special twist and we can not help but groove to the beat with Mahira, Sheheryar and Adeel! ‘Oh Shakar Wadaan Re!’

