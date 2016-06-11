Five Best Ramazan Ads Ever

We can’t deny that Pakistan is very talented when comes to making commercials and being creative. There have been some great ads every year in Ramazan that we loved, and they manage to melt our hearts very easily. Here are few of our favorite ads during Ramazan.

Pepsi managed to give a message of no matter how old you are at the end you’d want to spend you Iftar or Sehri with your loved ones. Its not always about friends you know. ‘Amm is love’.



1st Time Pepsi Makes Best Ramzan Ad Ever by abida41

I loved how Shan made this beautiful heart touching ad that brought tears to eyes, and grabbed attention in the quickest way possible. Things we do for people we love. Sigh.



Best Ramzan Add by shan Masalay (Pakistani Tv… by RJTanveerAhmedKhan

With all the flood of amazing ads comes the ad of Surf Excel that is the best that I like. We should never hesitate to be a helping hand no matter what. After all Ramazan is all about patience, and showing affection towards the poor. So go on and show some love.



Surf Excel Ramazan 2016 Tv Commercial by trendinginsocial

Olpers did this amazing job by showing how no matter where you are all the festivity remains on peak. Equality matter and weather rich or poor – we’re all the same in the eyes of Allah Almighty. Reduce the bridge between the status and be one. I promise you that’s another path to Jannah.



Olpers Ramzan Add by Shehar-e-Karachi

Finally the the ad that cracks me up! Yes, who doesn’t love or at least give a laugh on Ufone ads? They manage to take care of us even in the Holy Month. How considerate.



ufonepackages.com,Ufone Ramazan Offer,Ufone… by unicorn-tv

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments