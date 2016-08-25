Drama Plot :
Nowadays it’s difficult to find an ideal girl that fits perfect to your family’s requirements, specially girls who hold all kinds of old traditions – as now it’s all about being modern and trendy. The story of Dularay Babu is all about trying to find his “the one,” he’s in search of a bride that can match his family’s legacy and traditions from Dilli. One fine day Dilli Walay Dularay Babu meets a lady that he falls for, she’s an ideal woman – who he believes will be a perfect wife.
Dularay Babu is just a single old fashioned, and a very simple man. All he wants is a someone that can make his life better, his phuppo is always there to help him out.
What makes this show hilarious are all the humorous situations that take place when Dularay Babu constantly attempt to impress Sultana with his simplicity. However, Sultana hates men like Dulare Babu which makes it even harder for him to be with his one true love.
Writer: Saba Hasan
Director: M. Iftikhar Iffi
Cast :
- Shahood Alvi,
- Nausheen Shah,
- Sumbul Shahid,
- Adnan Shah
- Tipu and others.
Timing:
Watch Dilli Walay Dularay Babu Every Saturday at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.
Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Cheers
A person essentially help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular publish amazing. Fantastic job!
Hi there very cool site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally…I’m happy to find a lot of helpful info right here in the post, we want develop extra techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing.
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who had been doing a little homework on this.
And he actually bought me breakfast due to the fact that
I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let me reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this issue here on your web page.
I want forgathering useful info, this post has got me even more info! .
I went over this web site and I believe you have a lot of good information, saved to my bookmarks (:.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
I like this website so much, saved to fav. “To hold a pen is to be at war.” by Francois Marie Arouet Voltaire.
Since the admin of this website is working, no question very soon it will be well-known, due to its quality
contents.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.
I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will often come back later on.
I want to encourage one to continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!
Hi there, I found your blog by the use of Google at the same time as searching for a similar matter, your website got here up, it appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with helpful information to work on. You have performed a formidable process and our whole neighborhood will likely be grateful to you.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
I gotta favorite this website it seems very beneficial very helpful
I think this is one of the most vital information for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The web site style is
ideal, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Wow, this post is good, my sister is analyzing these things, so I am going to convey her.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My blog site is in the very same niche as yours and my users would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks a lot!
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a amazing job with this. In addition, the blog loads super fast for me on Opera. Exceptional Blog!
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is
fantastic, as well as the content!
Hey there! I’ve been following your website for
a long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from
Austin Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the good work!
Hello, after reading this amazing post i am too delighted to share my know-how here with mates.
Very energetic post, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.