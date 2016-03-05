The most romantic couple, Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat from Dillagi – ARY Digital graced the sets of JEETO PAKISTAN with their presence and were an absolute delight to watch!

From the director of ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ and ‘Pyare Afzal’, ARY Digital presents to you the biggest and most hyped serial of the year, ‘Dillagi’! A story that is more than just another love story.

‘Woh Manay Na Manay Yeah Marzi Hai Un Ki

Magar Un Ko Purnam Mana Ker To Daikho

Tumhein Dillagi Bhool Jani Paray Gi

Mohabbat Ki Raahon Mein Aa Kar To Daikho’

Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat play the lead roles as ‘Mohid’ and ‘Anmol’, and to promote their upcoming serial the two appeared on Fahad Mustafa’s show, ‘Jeeto Pakistan’.

Cast of Ho ‘Dillagi’ in Jeeto Pakistan – 4th March 2016#MehwishHayat #HumayunSaeed #Dillagi #Jeetopakistan Posted by ARY Digital on Friday, March 4, 2016

Fahad Mustafa humorously welcomed Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat on the show and the audience cheered with love and excitement. After back to back super-hit movies, ‘Dillagi’ will be Humayun’s return to television after almost 4 years. And not only him, it’s been around 2 and a half years since Mehwish last starred in a drama serial. All the more reasons for the audience to be impatient and excited!

‘Dillagi’ starts tonight, 5th March at 8pm only on ARY Digital!

Do watch and fall in love with the story and cast!

‘Zamanay Ko Apna Bana Ker To Daikha

Hamein Bhi Tum Apna Bana Ker To Daikho’

