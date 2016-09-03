web analytics
Celebrities Instagram Round-up!

So, the Eid is just around the corner and some of our celebrities are at full swing with either promotions, loved ones, or just flaunting some of their skills. We at ARY Digital decided to show you a round-up of Instagram posts of various – most admired celebrities. These posts will show you exactly what our hotties and beauties are up to.

Armeena Rana Khan :

You’ll be seeing this gorgeous diva in her upcoming rom com Janaan, with these two handsome hunks! The actress looks so stylish, don’t you agree?

 

Fahad Mustafa

This handsome dude is so caught up with the promotions of his upcoming film. The Jeeto Pakistan host looks adorbs in this selfie with his wifey! He has done some phenomenal job throughout his career and we wish him luck for future as well!

Islamabad …. Breakfast#love birds ????

A photo posted by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on

 

Mehwish Hayat :

Besides her debut in Coke Studio, the actress has performed remarkably in various shows, and films. This striking haseena is so engrossed in the promotions of her forthcoming movie as well.

 

Humayun Saeed :

It’s no surprise that Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat are the cutest couple on screen, their hit series Dil Lagi is gong so viral that the fans can’t get enough of it.

The moment everyone had been waiting for #MohidandAnmol #Dillagi

A video posted by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun) on

Feroze Khan :

So okay, promotions are on full swing and we’re loving them. With everyone doing it – this young heart-throb is busy too. The beautiful Sajjal Ali accompanies him with the constant promotions.

Indus ! You’re beautiful. #zkhh #promotion #gameface

A video posted by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan) on

Fm 91 today with Benish and Ali. Good times ! #fm91 #zkhh #raspberrypr #rcfilms #kingfisherfilms #geofilms

A photo posted by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan) on

Mawrah Hocane :
Her long locks are to die for, we all know that! The young and stylish kheech meri photo girl – is on the verge of making us all drool,  with her recent shoot – where she looks breathtaking!

About Author

Kinza Piracha
Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor at ARY Digital Network. Her twitter handle is @PerachaKinza.

