Drama Plot:

‘Bulbulay‘ is about a quick witted, slapstick comedy that revolves around a family of four. Each episode is filled with humorous quirks that drives the viewer in a frenzy of laughter. Momo, Nabeel, Khoobsurat and Mehmood Sahib, find themselves in a new situation every time and deal with the consequences in their own unique manner.

Written by: Ali Imran

Directed by: Rana Rizwan

Cast:

Nabeel

Ayesha Omar

Hina Dilpazeer

Mehmood Aslam

Timing:

Watch ‘Bulbulay’ daily at 11:00 pm and Sunday at 7:00 pm on ARY Digital. If you miss any of the episodes you can watch them here.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments