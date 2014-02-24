Drama Plot:
‘Bulbulay‘ is about a quick witted, slapstick comedy that revolves around a family of four. Each episode is filled with humorous quirks that drives the viewer in a frenzy of laughter. Momo, Nabeel, Khoobsurat and Mehmood Sahib, find themselves in a new situation every time and deal with the consequences in their own unique manner.
Written by: Ali Imran
Directed by: Rana Rizwan
Cast:
- Nabeel
- Ayesha Omar
- Hina Dilpazeer
- Mehmood Aslam
Timing:
Watch ‘Bulbulay’ daily at 11:00 pm and Sunday at 7:00 pm on ARY Digital. If you miss any of the episodes you can watch them here.
