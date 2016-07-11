Bandhan – Exclusive ARY Digital Drama

Drama Plot :

Parents are the primary source of comfort and emotional stability for their children, but sometimes over-protective parents leave a major affect on the life of their children, due to some decisions they make which they believe are right for their children.

Bandhan is a story of a dominant single-parent mother, over-powering the emotions and decisions of everyone else in the house. Obedience is what parents expect from their child.

But what if this submissiveness is at the cost of their family’s happiness?

Being an obedient child, Ammar is ready to sacrifice all – but this time it’s about his love, the dilemma of his love life is that he is not allowed to get married before the marriage of his three sisters.

Writer: Nuzhat Saman

Director: Junaid Khan

Cast:

Hammad Farooqui as Ammar

Alia Ali as Alishba

Anita Campher as Sabiha

Madiha Rizvi as Sabohi

Jaweriya Ajmal as Saba

Parwasha Abrar as Zaiba

Hassan as Ahsan

Zarmeena Ikram as Joohi

Wahaj Khan as Shayan

Timing:

Watch ‘Bandhan’ Mon to Thu at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital.If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

