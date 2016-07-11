Bandhan – Exclusive ARY Digital Drama

Drama Plot :
Parents are the primary source of comfort and emotional stability for their children, but sometimes over-protective parents leave a major affect on the life of their children, due to some decisions they make which they believe are right for their children.
Bandhan is a story of a dominant single-parent mother, over-powering the emotions and decisions of everyone else in the house. Obedience is what parents expect from their child.
But what if this submissiveness is at the cost of their family’s happiness?
Being an obedient child, Ammar is ready to sacrifice all – but this time it’s about his love, the dilemma of his love life is that he is not allowed to get married before the marriage of his three sisters.
Writer: Nuzhat Saman
Director: Junaid Khan
Cast:
- Hammad Farooqui as Ammar
- Alia Ali as Alishba
- Anita Campher as Sabiha
- Madiha Rizvi as Sabohi
- Jaweriya Ajmal as Saba
- Parwasha Abrar as Zaiba
- Hassan as Ahsan
- Zarmeena Ikram as Joohi
- Wahaj Khan as Shayan
Timing:
Watch 'Bandhan' Mon to Thu at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital.
