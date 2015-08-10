Drama Plot:

Do you think falling in love with each other is a beautiful feeling? But why it gets really difficult to posses your love?

And why so many people are against your love when that’s the only thing you want from life? And what if you have to choose between your love and family?

Then what is the right step to take? To leave your family for love? Or to leave your love for family?

Or to be a rebel and marry someone according to your family’s expectations? Or to compromise with what life has given you?

Writer: Sameera Fazal

Director: Aamir Yousuf

Cast:

Imran Abbas

Sania Saeed

Sana Javed

Gohar Rasheed

Shameem

Shehryar Zaidi

Saba Faisal

Sundus Tariq

Manal

Jahanzeb

Hashim Butt

Farah Nadeem and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

