Pakistani Celeb Sisters Prove That They Are Awesome!

Whether it’s preparing a snack for you at 3 am, lending you money or microwaving popcorns while you watch a movie, sisters are always there ( they would yell at you initially and refuse to do your work but we all know eventually they’d be there !) It’s no shocker that whether she’s older or younger, she will never quit being your mom (it’s just a girl thing you know ).

So, we began to browse through few Pakistani celebs who are active on Instagram and landed on a conclusion that we MUST share them with you. These Insta posts will prove how our celebs are excellent sisters who are super fun. Enjoy!

The Hocane Sisters :

These two are the most admired and stylish sisters of our industry, be it on social events or supporting each other’s work – they are there for each other. Adorable no?

Syra Shehroze, Alishba Yousuf and Palwasha Yousuf :

The gang of these three is not something to be ignored. These three are like those Musketeer best friends which are inseparable. Whether it’s acting, being a VJ or modeling – they ace it all.

#sisterlove #socute #coldat1am #saturdaynight A photo posted by Syra Shahroz (@sairoz) on Jan 10, 2015 at 2:27pm PST

Sajal and Saboor Ali :

These sisters are in the same boat in term of success, if Sajal made her debut with Zindagi Kitne Haseen Hai, Suboor did not fall behind and was seen in Actor In law. The two are the epitome of cuteness!

#mybabysister ???? @sabooraly A photo posted by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly) on Oct 14, 2016 at 7:50am PDT

Sanam and Anum Jung :

Actress Sanam Jung’s best friend is her designer sister Anum. Jung sisters will give you guys some serious sibling goals – the two get along super well, they’re birds of a feather.

With the love of my life! #bestfriends #sisterlove #bonding #vacations #foodie #flashback! A photo posted by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam) on Aug 7, 2016 at 2:57am PDT

Feroze Khan and Humaima Malick :



There’s no buddy like a brother! No doubt that the two always go an extra mile when comes to work. Success and fame are practically in the palm of their hand.

I miss you now, enough of London!! can you come home already dear sister ? @humaimamalick ???????????? A photo posted by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan) on Mar 5, 2016 at 6:02am PST

Mehwish and Danish Hayat :



The Hayat siblings are yet another addition to the list, we’d be lying if we said that having a sister like Mehwish doesn’t have it’s perks. The love of these have always made waves on the internet. #MySisterIsBetterThanYours is what Danish should begin to use more often.

Mahira and Hassan Khan :



Though we don’t see much of these two on social media it’s very obvious that they are the ‘it’ siblings. The gorgeous Mahira has a brother who shares the same good looks.

When it rains, it pours @mahirahkhan #karachi ???????? A video posted by Hassaan Khan (@hassaankahn) on Jun 28, 2016 at 8:32am PDT

The love of sisters is to be cherished!

