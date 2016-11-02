Pakistani Celeb Sisters Prove That They Are Awesome!

Whether it’s preparing a snack for you at 3 am, lending you money or microwaving popcorns while you watch a movie, sisters are always there ( they would yell at you initially and refuse to do your work but we all know eventually they’d be there !) It’s no shocker that whether she’s older or younger, she will never quit being your mom (it’s just a girl thing you know ).
So, we began to browse through few Pakistani celebs who are active on Instagram and landed on a conclusion that we MUST share them with you. These Insta posts will prove how our celebs are excellent sisters who are super fun. Enjoy!
The Hocane Sisters :
These two are the most admired and stylish sisters of our industry, be it on social events or supporting each other’s work – they are there for each other. Adorable no?
Syra Shehroze, Alishba Yousuf and Palwasha Yousuf :
The gang of these three is not something to be ignored. These three are like those Musketeer best friends which are inseparable. Whether it’s acting, being a VJ or modeling – they ace it all.
#sisterlove #socute #coldat1am #saturdaynight
A photo posted by Syra Shahroz (@sairoz) on
Sajal and Saboor Ali :
These sisters are in the same boat in term of success, if Sajal made her debut with Zindagi Kitne Haseen Hai, Suboor did not fall behind and was seen in Actor In law. The two are the epitome of cuteness!
Sanam and Anum Jung :
Actress Sanam Jung’s best friend is her designer sister Anum. Jung sisters will give you guys some serious sibling goals – the two get along super well, they’re birds of a feather.
With the love of my life! #bestfriends #sisterlove #bonding #vacations #foodie #flashback!
A photo posted by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam) on
Feroze Khan and Humaima Malick :
There’s no buddy like a brother! No doubt that the two always go an extra mile when comes to work. Success and fame are practically in the palm of their hand.
Mehwish and Danish Hayat :
The Hayat siblings are yet another addition to the list, we’d be lying if we said that having a sister like Mehwish doesn’t have it’s perks. The love of these have always made waves on the internet. #MySisterIsBetterThanYours is what Danish should begin to use more often.
#Repost @mehwishhayatofficial with @repostapp ??? My Love for you Knows No bounds.. My Respect for you is equally immense. ????You’re my ultimate emotional support and my Sweetest Friend ! I am so glad and blessed to have You as my Brother ! ????A very Happy birthday to you !!! ????????????????????may you be blessed today , tomorrow and always ! I Love you to the moon and Back ! @danish_hayat ???????????????? ?????????????? #MehwishHayat #DanishHayat #siblingsLove #Happiness #BirthdayVibes #bestBrother #loveyouInfinity! #Hayatduo
A photo posted by Danish Hayat (@danish_hayat) on
Mahira and Hassan Khan :
Though we don’t see much of these two on social media it’s very obvious that they are the ‘it’ siblings. The gorgeous Mahira has a brother who shares the same good looks.
The love of sisters is to be cherished!
