Kalabaaz Dil – The Next Mehendi Track?

ARY Films and The Showcase Films have teamed up for Lahore Se Aagey which is directed by Wajahat Rauf and penned by Yasir Hussain. The movie’s art direction is by Fayakun Creatives. Produced by Jerjees Seja and Asfand Farouk along with Salman Iqbal as the executive producer.

Lahore Se Aagey is all set to blow you away! The release of the latest song, Kalabaaz dil is nothing less than a treat for all the music lovers. The music director is Shiraz Uppal, vocals are by Aima Baig and the lyricist are by Shakeel Sohail.

Kalabaaz dil is probably the next shaadi song that you all will be dancing on, choreographed by Wahab Shah – the video has some very upbeat steps that are the feast for your eyes and the song itself is just a sweet serenade.

The song clearly reminds you of ghagra from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, the latkas, jhatkas and the thumkas are additional delight for the audience. You’ll second us once you actually watch the video.

Saba Qamar looks flawless in the music video with that traditional yet stylish lehenga choli designed by Nomi Ansari – those moves, and all the naughty expressions are yet another amazing sight. Looks like someone will be making many men out there weak in their knees with her debut.

Have a look at this vibrant and colorful video that will certainly pump you, it’s not every day that you see pretty women, creative dance steps and some terrific chemistry under one roof.

