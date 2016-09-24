Kalabaaz Dil – The Next Mehendi Track?

ARY Films and The Showcase Films have teamed up for Lahore Se Aagey which is directed by Wajahat Rauf and penned by Yasir Hussain. The movie’s art direction is by Fayakun Creatives. Produced by Jerjees Seja and Asfand Farouk along with Salman Iqbal as the executive producer.
Lahore Se Aagey is all set to blow you away! The release of the latest song, Kalabaaz dil is nothing less than a treat for all the music lovers. The music director is Shiraz Uppal, vocals are by Aima Baig and the lyricist are by Shakeel Sohail.
Kalabaaz dil is probably the next shaadi song that you all will be dancing on, choreographed by Wahab Shah – the video has some very upbeat steps that are the feast for your eyes and the song itself is just a sweet serenade.
The song clearly reminds you of ghagra from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, the latkas, jhatkas and the thumkas are additional delight for the audience. You’ll second us once you actually watch the video.
Saba Qamar looks flawless in the music video with that traditional yet stylish lehenga choli designed by Nomi Ansari – those moves, and all the naughty expressions are yet another amazing sight. Looks like someone will be making many men out there weak in their knees with her debut.
Have a look at this vibrant and colorful video that will certainly pump you, it’s not every day that you see pretty women, creative dance steps and some terrific chemistry under one roof.
” Thank you for the good writeup It in fact was a amusement account it Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate? “
” Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here Please let me know if this alright with you Thanks a lot! “
I love the valuable information you provide within your articles.
I am going to bookmark your weblog and look
again here regularly. I’m quite sure I’ll learn lots
of new stuff here! Good luck for the following!
I’m not sure the location you’re obtaining your info, but good
topic. I must spend a while learning more
or figuring out more. Thanks a lot for magnificent info
I was once looking for this info for my mission.
Outstanding post, I think people should larn a lot from this web site its really user friendly.
I seriously love your site.. Very nice colors & theme. Would you create this
web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own personal blog and would like to know the place
you got this from or specifically what the theme is called.
Thanks a lot!
I actually have read several excellent stuff here.
Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how much effort you place to make this type of wonderful informative internet site.
This is the right site for everyone who hopes to understand this topic.
You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you
(not that I actually will need toHaHa).
You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that has been discussed for
ages. Wonderful stuff, just excellent!
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I’ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
good post.Ne’er knew this, regards for letting me know.
wonderful put up, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector
don’t notice this. You should proceed your writing.
I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
I really enjoy examining on this web site, it has got fantastic articles. “Never fight an inanimate object.” by P. J. O’Rourke.
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Aw, this was an exceptionally nice post. Taking the time and actual
effort to make a good article but what can I say I put things off a lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a weblog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Thanks for finally writing about >blog topic <Liked it!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My
website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself
or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without
my agreement. Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being
ripped off? I’d truly appreciate it.
Heya this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Just a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style.
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
Thanks , I have recently been searching for info approximately this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve found out so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you positive about the source?
Thanks in support of sharing such a good idea, piece of writing is pleasant, thats
why i have read it fully
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
I enjoy your writing style truly loving this internet site.
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all
my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help
would be really appreciated!
You are my aspiration, I possess few blogs and often run out from to post .
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no backup.
Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Merely wanna tell that this is very beneficial, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my site thus i came
to return the desire?.I’m trying to in finding issues to enhance my
web site!I assume its ok to make use of some of your ideas!!
Currently it sounds like Expression Engine is the best blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?