web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Blogs  »  Kalabaaz Dil – The Next Mehendi Track?

Kalabaaz Dil – The Next Mehendi Track?

untitled

ARY Films and The Showcase Films have teamed up for Lahore Se Aagey which is directed by Wajahat Rauf and penned by Yasir Hussain. The movie’s art direction is by Fayakun Creatives. Produced by Jerjees Seja and Asfand Farouk along with Salman Iqbal as the executive producer.

Lahore Se Aagey is all set to blow you away! The release of the latest song, Kalabaaz dil is nothing less than a treat for all the music lovers. The music director is Shiraz Uppal, vocals are by Aima Baig and the lyricist are by Shakeel Sohail.

Kalabaaz dil is probably the next shaadi song that you all will be dancing on, choreographed by Wahab Shah – the video has some very upbeat steps that are the feast for your eyes and the song itself is just a sweet serenade.

 

#LahoreSeAagey #BigOne

A photo posted by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamar) on

The song clearly reminds you of ghagra from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, the latkas, jhatkas and the thumkas are additional delight for the audience. You’ll second us once you actually watch the video.

Saba Qamar looks flawless in the music video with that traditional yet stylish lehenga choli designed by Nomi Ansari – those moves, and all the naughty expressions are yet another amazing sight. Looks like someone will be making many men out there weak in their knees with her debut.

Have a look at this vibrant and colorful video that will certainly pump you, it’s not every day that you see pretty women, creative dance steps and some terrific chemistry under one roof.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

About Author

Kinza Piracha
Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor at ARY Digital Network.

31 Comments

  1. mehandi girls
    November 21, 2016 at 4:33 pm

    ” Thank you for the good writeup It in fact was a amusement account it Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate? “

  2. new style mehndi design 2016
    November 21, 2016 at 4:37 pm

    ” Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here Please let me know if this alright with you Thanks a lot! “

  3. GemmaFDiscon
    December 1, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    I love the valuable information you provide within your articles.
    I am going to bookmark your weblog and look
    again here regularly. I’m quite sure I’ll learn lots
    of new stuff here! Good luck for the following!

  4. MarvaNDamann
    December 4, 2016 at 8:12 pm

    I’m not sure the location you’re obtaining your info, but good
    topic. I must spend a while learning more
    or figuring out more. Thanks a lot for magnificent info
    I was once looking for this info for my mission.

  5. Murray Toan
    December 7, 2016 at 1:30 pm

    Outstanding post, I think people should larn a lot from this web site its really user friendly.

  6. TimGLampiasi
    December 8, 2016 at 10:57 pm

    I seriously love your site.. Very nice colors & theme. Would you create this
    web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own personal blog and would like to know the place
    you got this from or specifically what the theme is called.
    Thanks a lot!

  7. ShanteOQasba
    December 10, 2016 at 6:52 am

    I actually have read several excellent stuff here.
    Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting.

    I wonder how much effort you place to make this type of wonderful informative internet site.

  8. DaveIHille
    December 13, 2016 at 7:46 am

    This is the right site for everyone who hopes to understand this topic.
    You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you
    (not that I actually will need toHaHa).
    You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that has been discussed for
    ages. Wonderful stuff, just excellent!

  9. free credit reports from all 3 bureaus
    December 14, 2016 at 12:30 pm

    I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I’ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?

  10. life insurance quote without personal information
    December 15, 2016 at 5:29 pm

    good post.Ne’er knew this, regards for letting me know.

  11. temporary care
    December 15, 2016 at 8:45 pm

    wonderful put up, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector
    don’t notice this. You should proceed your writing.
    I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!

  12. hamptonbayceilingfanslighting
    December 16, 2016 at 2:04 am

    Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!

  13. subwaysurfersgame
    December 16, 2016 at 6:50 am

    I really enjoy examining on this web site, it has got fantastic articles. “Never fight an inanimate object.” by P. J. O’Rourke.

  14. work from home jobs 2017
    December 16, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.

  15. MarcosUWeida
    December 17, 2016 at 2:47 am

    Aw, this was an exceptionally nice post. Taking the time and actual
    effort to make a good article but what can I say I put things off a lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.

  16. Memu Emulator
    December 17, 2016 at 5:15 am

    Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a weblog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea

  17. newfound care recipient
    December 17, 2016 at 8:29 pm

    Thanks for finally writing about >blog topic <Liked it!

  18. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 17, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My
    website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself
    or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without
    my agreement. Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being
    ripped off? I’d truly appreciate it.

  19. http://www.motupatlu-games.in
    December 18, 2016 at 9:04 pm

    Heya this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!

  20. best android emulator for pc
    December 19, 2016 at 12:53 am

    Just a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style.

  21. url
    December 19, 2016 at 4:38 am

    Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!

  22. golfing holidays spain
    December 19, 2016 at 8:25 am

    Thanks , I have recently been searching for info approximately this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve found out so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you positive about the source?

  23. requires control
    December 19, 2016 at 11:20 pm

    Thanks in support of sharing such a good idea, piece of writing is pleasant, thats
    why i have read it fully

  24. Elma
    December 20, 2016 at 5:36 am

    Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
    After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  25. invention idea
    December 21, 2016 at 1:28 am

    I enjoy your writing style truly loving this internet site.

  26. Gordon
    December 21, 2016 at 2:16 pm

    My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.

    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.

    I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all
    my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help
    would be really appreciated!

  27. muckrack.com/kuznianaklejekplfototapetah-fototapety
    December 21, 2016 at 2:26 pm

    You are my aspiration, I possess few blogs and often run out from to post .

  28. Bettie
    December 22, 2016 at 12:01 pm

    Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no backup.
    Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?

  29. 100bestwhatsappstatus.com
    December 23, 2016 at 6:58 pm

    Merely wanna tell that this is very beneficial, Thanks for taking your time to write this.

  30. 1998 dodge intrepid ecm location
    December 24, 2016 at 11:33 am

    Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my site thus i came
    to return the desire?.I’m trying to in finding issues to enhance my
    web site!I assume its ok to make use of some of your ideas!!

  31. watch online suicide squad
    December 24, 2016 at 8:58 pm

    Currently it sounds like Expression Engine is the best blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

Leave a Reply

© 2016 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.