10 Songs That Must Make It To Your Playlist This Shaadi Season

Are you about to get hitched? Or going down the lane where you’re risking your freedom of slacking in your pj’s the entire day? Well, if that’s about to happen it might as well just happen with some music at the background. Thing are better with good music no? So besides the babul ki duaayen leti ja, add some more to your wedding please!

Those dance practices for your mehendi won’t be a complete waste if you pick and choose the correct songs, I mean those bombardment of suggestions from everyone will only tick you off right? Who wants to mess with the bride unless they actually want her to transform to a bridezilla.

Hear them out!

Largaiyaan – Dobara Phir Se

Pakistani film industry has flourished not solely in terms of good plots but too in music. Make sure you have this groovy song on your wedding. There will be a akhiyan largai moment with your hubby to be if the this beat is up.

Shakar Wadaan De – Ho Mann Jahaan

Though it’s a last year song, it has that upbeat to it which makes the entire event lighten up. It still is certainly on every Dj’s playlist on every mehendi. It’s a happy song!

Shor Sharaaba – Janaan

Apart from the slow title track of this movie, Shor Sharaaba is that song which will surely make you tap your feet and shake your shoulders.

Kalabaaz Dil – Lahore Se Aagey

Another number that you can dance up a storm is this! Certainly a music to the ears.

Kaala Doriyan – Dekh Magar Pyaar Se

Now this is the perfect blend of classic lyrics and contemporary beat. Will be the next favorite of all those aunties in your family too!

Besides all the latest jaunty tracks that you should add to your playlist, there are some ever green ones that are played in absolutely every wedding! Like it’s a benchmark of every shaadi. Listen up.

Sadi Gali – RDB

No matter how old it is, it’s going to be on every mehendi. The beat just adds so much more and is one of those cheerful songs that brings in so many memories.

Gul Naal – Bally Sagoo

The song is literally by far the most played one. Bhangra anyone?

Now let’s hear out these Hindi beats which are another plus on the list.

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai – Sultan

It’s impossible to have some of non burger songs on your wedding. Stuff like jalebi baai or fevicol se are now replaced with this.

Kaala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho

Amar Arshi does magic with his vocals in this groovy track.



Cutie Pie – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

This number has taken the internet by storm and you should believe us when we say that all dances practices require this!

So don’t forget to flaunt your dancing skills this shaadi season and stand out! These songs will make your life so much easier. One problem down, few more to go. We at least helped you out with your playlist. Your welcome!

