When it comes down to looking flawless and not growing old at all, these celebs have taken the job too seriously. Whether it’s the chocolate boy Humayun Saeed or evergreen Zeba Bakhtiar – they refuse to age while we pull out another grey hair.

Be it a good skincare regime, drastic cosmetic surgery or just good genes, here are 10 celebs who will leave you wondering what their secret is. Magic ale maybe?

Humayun Saeed :

This style chameleon is probably the first choice of every Pakistani celebrity today in terms of work. The Dil Lagi and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani actor has given some blockbuster dramas and films to this industry.

Shaan Shahid :

He began his career in early 90’s and until now the Waar actor is the most coveted celeb of our industry. Agreed?

Zeba Bakhtiar :

Can you believe that this gorgeous diva has a son aged 22? She made her debut with Henna opposite Rishi Kapoor, and the woman looks exactly as she did years ago.

Adnan Saiddiqui :

As unbelievable as it is, he hasn’t changed one tiny bit. The handsome man can still pull off roles opposites the women who are half his age and look perfect!

Reema :

One of the most elegant celebrities of Pakistan industry. She can certainly give you some lessons on ‘how to look flawless.’

Faisal Qureshi :

The ARY morning show host has probably had that magic ale that we mentioned above! Even at the age of 43 it seems like he gets younger by day rather than growing old. Baffled aren’t we?

Aijaz Aslam :

Are we even breathing the same air as him? The handsome hunk only gets better and striking with time.

Samina Peerzada :

The 61 year old is making our jaws drop! Just look at her and go in an awe, while you complain about those countless pimples and signs of ageing – she is too busy looking absolutely beautiful.

Mahnoor baloch :

It seems like yesterday when we saw Baloch in the 1993 hit TV serial Marvi. Twenty three years down the lane, Mahnoor continues to give leading ladies a run for their money.

Atiqa Odho :

Phrases like ‘age is just a number’ fit her perfectly. Odho hasn’t even changed a slight bit. Pretty as ever!

While these above celebs are walking proud with that flawless skin and zero wrinkles – here we are going like this :

Have something to add to this article? Let us know in the comments section!

