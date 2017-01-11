10 Gifs that will make you cringe

web analytics
Internet is flooded with various ways to kill time specially for people who are anti social like myself. You come across memes, tutorials, news and what not. But what takes the cake are the Gifs. Gigs which make you grin, cringe and everything in between. Some will crack you up knock your socks off.

Take a look:

1.The failed stunts

2.The overconfident attempt

3. Ouch! That’s gotta hurt. 

4.The split second where Karma hits you hard

5. That was bizarre

6.The lego somersault is interesting, care to try? 

7.Take diving lessons guys!

8.Is that even possible? Confused*

9.Let’s hope this never happens to us 

10.Creepy as hell 

 

 

Kinza Piracha
Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor at ARY Digital Network.

