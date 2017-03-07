web analytics
Who will win the “sob battle” in desi soaps?

So the trend of shedding tears  making the viewers actually weep over is really some piece of art. So we are blessed with so many actresses with the discussed trait, however no one can ever beat these two Queens of Sob, Mawra Hocane and Sajal Ali.

When she starts to cry, looks like “ami ne baat nahi maani dost k ghar janay ki” .. 

cry

And continues to sob over anything :/ 

17203949_1910694479167207_1305380084_n

And with that puppy eye face.. she keeps on requesting with those teary eyes to let her visit her friend’s place ..”Ahh such a story of my life”.

17198470_1910694485833873_18466977_n

No wonder she is the sweetheart and a girl crush , topping the innocence chart of all times

17199061_1910694465833875_548633577_n

And the drama will continue “Cry me a river” baby..

17160832_1910694475833874_87962828_n

And next up we have Mawra on the track…

here we go!!!! the legendary on and off mood swings, it has become a rarity for longing her smile so the below picture can describe it all. 

collage

“Mere sath hi kyun hota hai aesa”  as her face tells the issue and here we go again , tear drop falling like a rain.. Awww!

1280x720-qvl

Cry baby won’t stop and she is actually good in shedding tears , and she lets everyone cry along with her . 

cleak9_ueaa94ih

And the off and on mood just drags with the off-track moods most of the time. 

cembbknviaikvfp

And the smile can just fade away very easily , “I’m a cry baby from a cry land”. lol 

12599536_250441478643183_980019905_n

Mawra looks extremely cute and is a topper in best sobbed actresses and has made a good follower league. 

fjsya7g

And Sajal has always make us fall in love with her cry baby acting skills, she really knows how to grab followers. But girls try to cheer up for once and can opt for happy go girl characters. 🙂 

tepy6qb

About Author

Abia Gill
Abia Gill

Abia Gill is a passionate writer. To her writing is a creativity that can develop a sense of rhythm and timing in story telling.

