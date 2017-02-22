Will Parisa Ever Start To Act Normal After Telling The Truth To Her Husband?

The feelings getting intensed as drama serial “Muqabil” is taking a turning point where Parisa is trying to confront her fears , she is coping in her in-laws , Parisa’s mother is trying to figure out if her daughter is happy in her new marriage and tried probing Parisa’s father-in-law where he faced an awkward situation and told her that she is doing all fine.

When #Shaheen Appa looks pretty than both of us added together ?????????????? at the sets of #Muqabil #ARY #BigBang A post shared by Kübra Khan Official (@thekubism) on Nov 15, 2016 at 1:52am PST

Arman’s father is still afraid and this sense of regret is making him feeble day by day , he repented on whatever happened in past and still bearing this trouble. The episode revealed Paisa’s visit to the psychiatrist where she expressed all of the things that happened to her in the past and that brutal evidence that took her innocence away . So she finally told Arman about her honour being tormented and this made Arman so upset as there was this sense of failure and the security he could not provide to Parisa.

On sets of #Muqabil – What did you think of the previous episode? @mohsinabbashaider @ali_hassan29 @saife_hasan A post shared by Kübra Khan Official (@thekubism) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:25am PST

Now the hardest part to know about Parisa’s trouble was an incomplete situation. Upon Araman’s probe of who the person was who took her innocence away was immensely disturbing. Now Arman want to know the person as he swore to avenge Parisa’s trouble . He met Parisa’s psychiatrist and expressed his feeling already .

Will Araman be able to handle the truth of what his Father did to Parisa?

Will Parisa ever start to act normal after telling the truth to her husband?

Will Arman’s family be derailed after the truth be told consequences?

#TheChuchiEyeSqaud #Muqabil #MohsinAbbasHaider #KubraKhan A post shared by Kübra Khan Official (@thekubism) on Oct 29, 2016 at 3:26am PDT

Watch another exciting episode of Muqabil every Tuesday at 8:00 pm only on Ary Digital.

