“If you keep on believing in your dreams… it will come true.”

‘Tumse Mil Kay’ is a story about a beautiful girl who was left alone in this world, dreaming that one day a prince charming would come to rescue her from all her miseries. She patiently waits for the magic of destiny to spellbind the charm of love everywhere. This charm may not be everlasting because the fear of reality haunts her by every passing day.

Every girl dreams about a prince charming who will be her soul mate for all the uncertainties of life… For a prince its sometimes difficult to find his princess and make everything according to her with his mesmerizing charm… Sometimes finding your love becomes complicated… Finding your dream lover sometimes remains a dream…

Written by: Aneeza Syed

Directed by: Furqan Khan

Cast

Sumbul Iqbal

Feroze Khan

Affan Waheed

Rabab Hashim

Farah Shah

Tehreem Zubairi

Saleem Mairaj

Sheheryar Zaidi

Seemi Pasha and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

