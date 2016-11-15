The Super Reaction Of Supermoon!

The most spectacular Supermoon since 1948 lit up the sky, appearing 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than usual this news took over the entire social media making huge waves across the world. Weather the Facebook status updates, Instagram posts or even Twitter trends. They were all bombarded with the news. So gear yourself up as we are all set to share some hilarious reactions that will add a cherry on top to your day (unless it’s a bad day, then we’ll just make you guffaw).

These Instagram posts were a definite hit

Normal #moon vs #supermoon #funny #fail A photo posted by Wyral (@wyralcom) on Nov 14, 2016 at 11:49pm PST

And then there were some tweets



Is the #supermoon not turning out to be what you expected? Simply slap a tortilla wrap on your window for an authentic experience! pic.twitter.com/Djz7IZAUTh — Lis? Hignett ?? (@LisaHignett) November 14, 2016

This sums up me taking a picture of the #supermoon #supermoon2016 pic.twitter.com/2NDBMLa5Tk — Andrew Gorton WALB (@AndrewGortonWx) November 15, 2016

Me taking a photo of the #supermoon using my phone cam. ???? pic.twitter.com/RCEPJoJhEI — Alyssa Hernandez (@Alyssadezzz) November 14, 2016

Hang on. We’re still left with memes.





