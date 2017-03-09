web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Blogs  »  These stars transformed from brunett to platinum blond and the results are- “Whoa Oh”

These stars transformed from brunett to platinum blond and the results are- “Whoa Oh”

From steaming dark head to opting for some lighter tones , everyone need a change to kill the boredom out of your head. Here are some Hollywood celebrities to decided to go for some extreme makeover looks , from brunett to platinum hair was a major change that stick eyes on.

Kim Kardashian: Amongst the Kardashian clan, the most popular member Kim made everyone shocked, although she keeps changing her hair colour but looked electrifying in this one.

rehost%2f2016%2f9%2f13%2fe07a1b1a-d7cf-43fc-8f6e-59a73d578258

Kristen Stewart : From a southern girl to a high fashion , Kristen looks the platinum version of Joan Jett and has awesomely pulled off the uniqueness.

kristen-stewart-platinum-blonde-hair-september-2016

Katy Perry: The doll faced has  managed to step in a world of blondies and her new look tells us the story of her life, Moving on in life has marked its stamp. She looks fabulous 🙂

prod-katy-perry

Jennifer Lawrence: Embraced major change by chopping off hair is definitely an inspo for 2017, this beach wavy chic texture makes us to steal her look.

jennifer-lawrence-392372

Justin Bieber: So you wanna brag about your blond? Bieber has marked his legacy with this awesome odd flat quiff in his bleach blond mission, Bieber has grown to be 2017 inspo dude.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Recording artist Justin Bieber attends the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner: The bronze queen from the Jenner clan, had a frequent colour change recipes , from green to black,  and than jump into the dye world of blonde .

1458826490-screen-shot-2016-03-24-at-93425-am

Rita Ora: Looks like the platinum blonde is taking over the charge , the new look Rita has adopted is quite seasonal and suits her well, the chopped messy bobs are a THANG this year .

be05ee93f858a1b486f2cccd3a4d017a

Tylor Swift: the transformation of this beauty from lengthier hair to pixie crop bobs and from tight curls to beach wavy bobs, she looks mature and has taken control on her life. this look is definitely for her.

d63167bfd12044cef854df5167c84796966ccde9

Zayn Malik: From funky green head to messy dark hair, this guy managed to balance his blond quiff with lazy beard look awesomely , Zayn looks effortless hottie.

fader-cover-start-zayn-malik-39047285-250-280

Kendal Jenner: From dark head to balyage and than moved to platinum blonde another Jenner clan urged for a high fashion story.

images

Milye Cyrus: The southern babe from dark to light looks very edgy , the extreme make over was a jaw dropping moment but it looks sustainable on her looks.

miley-cyrus-spiky-pixie-hairstyle-2017

Emma Roberts: The “Scream Queen” Channel #1, is friends with the new look and the dye suits her the best. This new medium bobs is her signature look now.

long-bob-hairstyles-for-thin-hair-15

Anne Hathaway: From “Princess Diaries” Mia to a bold “Colossal” clumsy girly, Anne has decided to go blonde with this edgy and quiff look that grabs attention. The look is classy and 2017 inspo.

anne-hathaway-met-gala

Rachel McAdams: The blend of sleek and chopped hair brings the chic texture to Rachel’s hair, she looks magnificent and bendy. Three cheers to this blondie.

ask-a-hairstylist-how-do-i-know-if-i-can-pull-off-a-lob-1672221-1456367591-640x0c

Jared Leto : The master of extreme makeovers and trendsetter has chosen blonde palette , This joker of suicide squad looks edgy and sharp in his new look.

286797

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

About Author

Abia Gill
Abia Gill

Abia Gill is a passionate writer. To her writing is a creativity that can develop a sense of rhythm and timing in story telling.

Related Posts

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.