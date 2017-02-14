Send Your Hair Some Love By Doing Easy & Lazy Updos In Winters

We all have bad hair days and especially in winters the hair is much frizzled, here is what you can do and send your hair some love in winters.
An easy way to style your hair in fall/winters is this pretty braided bun that can cover up all the mess of your hair and gives a very nice and chic look. So easy on it girls!
This beautiful Dutch braid can also be experimented when your hair hibernation starts to raid your nerves . Don’t be afraid to go out and keep braiding those strands well , this definitely adds subtleness to your personality.
A soft easy braided style I did for Keli.
Put your hair altogether and tie them up , creating a messy bun look that will display your casual looks and requires minimal time of your effort.
Grab those bobby pins and create a blend of bun slash head band with the fine braiding and all your hair are covered , Dare to go out with this pretty hair style that gives a very boho and elegant look at the same time.
I love trying out new hair styles on Ashley. This was a first attempt with only a few pins used but no product.
Got your scrunchies/ hair ties ready as this beautiful sleek segmented pony tail can be pretty easy for the workaholics ladies out there, you may add some accessories and beautify it more.
Hair by @dollhouseholland
Hope the aforementioned updos will easy your hectic life and you may adopt all these styles that looks trendy aswell. Cheers!