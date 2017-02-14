Send Your Hair Some Love By Doing Easy & Lazy Updos In Winters

We all have bad hair days and especially in winters the hair is much frizzled, here is what you can do and send your hair some love in winters.

An easy way to style your hair in fall/winters is this pretty braided bun that can cover up all the mess of your hair and gives a very nice and chic look. So easy on it girls!

For anyone looking for winter updos, I am your girl! Catering to all of the Las Vegas area 🙂 #lasvegas #hairstles #hairstylist #winterupdo #holidayseason #christmastime #merrychristmas A post shared by Lindsay Burlison (@littlemiss_cosi) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:16pm PST

This beautiful Dutch braid can also be experimented when your hair hibernation starts to raid your nerves . Don’t be afraid to go out and keep braiding those strands well , this definitely adds subtleness to your personality.

Put your hair altogether and tie them up , creating a messy bun look that will display your casual looks and requires minimal time of your effort.

Emilka ? #hairlover #hairupdo #updo #hairstyle #salonsyrena A post shared by Katarzyna ?wir (@katarzynacwir) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Grab those bobby pins and create a blend of bun slash head band with the fine braiding and all your hair are covered , Dare to go out with this pretty hair style that gives a very boho and elegant look at the same time.

Got your scrunchies/ hair ties ready as this beautiful sleek segmented pony tail can be pretty easy for the workaholics ladies out there, you may add some accessories and beautify it more.

Hope the aforementioned updos will easy your hectic life and you may adopt all these styles that looks trendy aswell. Cheers!

