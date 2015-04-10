web analytics
Paiwand

Paiwand

paiwand

Drama Plot:

Women are always considered to be understanding and accommodating to every  formidable situation in life.

‘Paiwand’ is a story of an extra ordinary girl, Saniya and her widow mother Tabassum, who gets married to Mr. Malik leaving Saniya on the mercy of her uncle. Saniya brought up by her uncle alone, wants to become an independent and practical girl. She starts working from very tender age to get rid of her step father’s pity financial support .

Though mystery of destiny unfolds new plans for her. As Malik’s daughter  (Maya) runs away with her boyfriend on her wedding day, Saniya is forced to get married instead of her. Saniya saves the pride of her step father by marrying Hassam, acting as a replacement or “ Paiwand ”

Directed by: Mohsin Mirza

Wtitten by: Shagufta Bhatti

Cast:

  • Sana Javed
  • Ahmed Ali
  • Gohar Rasheed
  • Sadia Faisal
  • Sajid Hasan
  • Nazli Nasar
  • Shehryar Zaidi
  • Amber Wajid and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

Comments

comments

Leave a Reply

