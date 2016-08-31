web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Drama Reviews  »  Are Mohid And Anmol Finally Going To Live Their Fairy Tale?

Are Mohid And Anmol Finally Going To Live Their Fairy Tale?

Dil Lagi hit it off with a lot of masala to it, it created a certain level of curiosity amongst people and made certain to keep them glued to their screens. The chemistry between Mohid and Anmol is just phenomenal. The previous episode of Dil Lagi showed how Anmol finally realized that she is head over heels in love with Mohid, she finally surrenders to his love and that’s what made the entire episode a complete entertainment.

The line “main tumhe kabhi nahi samjh sakti kyun ki mere dil ko lagi hi nai” touched hearts deep down, and brought countless smiles on many faces. “Na larne ka saleeka na mohabbat ka tareeqa, ehmak kahin ke,” This was a beautiful scene which started a new chapter in Anmol and Mohid’s life.

hqdefault

The fact that this cute couple found their happy ending is just a cherry on top! But the scene that paused all the high hopes for these two love brides was when Mohid’s mother decided to test Anmols love for her son, and another plus? Anmol handled the situation well and all the curiosity of ‘what’s going to happen next’ ended when ama announcing that they were going to take Anmol’s baraat that night!

So the big question is that will Anmol and Mohid finally have this fairytale life together? Mohid has a lot of enemies, will he be able to get through them? Is Dil Lagi another huge hit? Find out all the answers on the upcoming episode of this mind blowing show only on ARY Digital on Saturdays at 8.00 PM.

 

 

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

Related Posts

13 Comments

  1. Enwright
    January 5, 2017 at 8:33 am

    cool! but i love to surf videos with good shaky stuff.Check Some Shakings you will love https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8lXnImfKEjqFlTMo31sTqw/videos

  2. important site
    February 5, 2017 at 3:09 am

    i6nSb8 Wow! Thank you topiew! I always wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my site?

  3. get my website on Google crewe
    February 5, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Please forgive my English.You completed various good points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found the majority of people will consent with your blog.

  4. seo tarporley
    February 5, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Purple your website submit and loved it. Have you at any time considered about visitor publishing on other relevant blogs comparable to your weblog?

  5. get my website on Google warrington
    February 5, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  6. fashion jewelry
    February 6, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Somebody essentially assist to make critically articles I would state.

  7. comunitati de tigani- pentru problema tiganeasca
    February 6, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Very good written. Keep up the author held the level.

  8. search engine optimization package
    February 7, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Thanks so much for the blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.

  9. all the way up
    February 7, 2017 at 2:27 am

    wearing the same outfit. Service at outlet gucci is warm and gracious; more so than

  10. Intellix Systems Binary Options
    February 7, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Thanks again for the blog.Really thank you! Really Cool.

  11. https://youtube.com/watch?v=-93DYiysiPs
    February 7, 2017 at 10:46 am

    seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share.

  12. hair loss products for men
    February 7, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    This website definitely has all of the information I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

  13. custom box
    February 7, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Thanks for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.

Leave a Reply

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.