Mein Mehru Hoon – Exclusive ARY Digital Drama

Mehru who is fighting with her present in the hope of finding a better future. Her aim in life is to be living like a princess once she’s married. Shakeel promises Mehru to give her the life she had always dreamed for and he leaves for abroad after marriage, but the only thing Mehru gets from him is a divorce.

Mehru then ends up marrying Azhar to heal herself but he doesn’t reach up to her mark . The turn of events take place when Shakeel returns to Pakistan.

Director: Naeem Qureshi

Writer: Saira Arif

Ahmed Hassan as Shakeel

Imran Aslam as Azhar

Sidra Batool as Mehru

Watch ‘Mein Mehru Hoon’ Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

