‘Jeeto Pakistan’ is going to Lahore

‘Jeeto Pakistan’ is Pakistan’s biggest game show which is breaking records in the history of Pakistani games. This game show is hosted by Fahad Mustafa and every Pakistan is a die-heart fan of Fahad and his show all over Pakistan and around the world people are just finding ways to join the program and win gifts. There is a huge line of viewers everyday waiting to get lucky and attend the show.

Initially ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ was shot in Karachi and only the Karachi people could attend the show but there is a good news for Lahori fans of ‘Jeeto Pakistan’, the widely popular game show, hosted by the much-adored actor Fahad Mustafa is making its way to Lahore in December 2014. The show is on aired every Friday and Sunday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

The ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ team is going to Lahore on 9th December 2014 and they will be having four shows there. The Lahoris can call the following number: (021)111-297-111 for more information about the show. The ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ team is excepting a huge turnout with their trip and they hope that the show will be a super hit in other cities as well.

The Pakistanis have been crazy about the show since day one and people from all over Pakistan and the world want to attend the show. So keeping this in mind the team is also planning to do shows in other cities of Pakistan also. Usually Fahad Mustafa calls the celebrity to his show and it is expected that he will call the Lahore based celebrities or maybe some other to his show, as such nothing is out yet but am sure Fahad will definitely rock the show.

Till then the people can call on the number: (021)111-297-111 and hope for the best and if you want to see what the show is like you can watch it here.

