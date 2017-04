ILTIJA OST | Title Song By Sahir Ali Bhagga | With Lyrics

Sometimes only love is not enough for a relationship to succeed. It requires fulfillment of promises, fulfillment, support, trust and standing by in hour of test.

‘Iltija’, the play is a story which is not just about love and marriage but the test which comes after the birth of a disabled child.

Writer: Saji Gul

Director: Mazhar Moin

