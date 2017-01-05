Fahad Mustafa and Sana Fahad give us relationship goals

Fahad Mustafa is no name that requires introduction, the actor/host has been on roll for quite some time and has achieved tremendous amount of fame in a very short time period. Keeping his career and professional life aside, there’s one thing that has us all pondering over, Fahad’s immense love for his wife Sana. The duo tied the knot back in 2005 are blessed with two beautiful children – a boy and a girl. Even after all this time their love for each other is undying.

After stalking the Instagram of these cuties – we gathered few pictures which proved how they can’t quit staring at each other. It’s the most romantic gesture for a man to solely look deep in the eyes of the woman who owns his heart. Take a look!

It all began we they got hitched



Valima pose!!!! A photo posted by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Sep 6, 2016 at 8:44am PDT

You can’t overlook Sana’s smile



Eid mubarak love 🙂 A photo posted by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on Sep 27, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT

Can’t stop saying MashaAllah!



Eid 1st day u and me together forever!!!! A photo posted by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Jul 6, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

Lovebirds!



The way u look at me!!!! A photo posted by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Sep 11, 2016 at 2:21pm PDT

And it continues..



The way u look at me:) A photo posted by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Jun 27, 2016 at 2:39am PDT

It’s like they find sanity in each other!



😉 A photo posted by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Sep 20, 2016 at 6:02am PDT

Relationship goals!



Us mashallah!!! A photo posted by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Dec 16, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

Sigh*



Actor in law premier night!!! A photo posted by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Sep 11, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

We wish the two a happy, healthy and wealthy life ahead!

