We can’t thank our viewers enough for taking our YouTube channel to another level!

ARY Digital is the channel best known for its quality work and creativity, from Bulbulay to Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, ARY Digital is victorious in providing all kinds of entertainment to their beloved audience. The cherry on top is that we are appreciated and loved by everyone around the globe. We know that we can’t be what we are, if it weren’t for our audience. Your admiration has made ARY Digital to reach the skies.

We would love to break the news to you all that, your love and support has lead our YouTube channel to achieve major goals solely! We joined YouTube in July 2016 and by the grace of God and your endless love we now have 204K subscribers! How amazing is that? Thank You so much for bearing with us through our thick and thin. We have served more than 100 million views and gained 204 subscribers in just a couple of months.

If that isn’t enough that let us inform you that Dil Lagi’s last episode had 1.8 million views and was also on the list of top 10 videos watched on YouTube Pakistan in 2016. Proud moment! Our audience has really motivated us. You’re are the reason why we are here. We would love if that love keeps on coming and your blessings are showered upon us! Thank You very much for taking our YouTube to another level. We hope to bring varieties of shows that will keep you hooked to your TV screens.

Dramas like Dil Lagi, Teri Chah Mein, Besharam, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Waada, Bulbulay and Aap Ke Liye received major hits and were the most watched shows! Could this get any better? The hard work is finally being paid off and you’re the reason. Have a look at these lovely comments.

