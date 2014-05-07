Drama Plot:

‘Bhabhi‘ is a heart-touching story of a single mother who faces all the odds and obstacles of the society and family to emerge as a strong woman. She not only has to overcome the harsh realities that our society associates with a single mother but the challenge of raising her son. Family support is crucial at this moment to strengthen her against all the challenges of life.

Written by: Ghazala Aziz

Directed by: Asif Younus

Cast:

Aijaz Aslam

Shahzad Shaikh

Suhaee Ali Abro

Farah Shah

Bahar Kishwar Sultana

Adnan Saeed

Parveen Akber

Anum Tanveer and others.

This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.

