‘Bhabhi‘ is a heart-touching story of a single mother who faces all the odds and obstacles of the society and family to emerge as a strong woman. She not only has to overcome the harsh realities that our society associates with a single mother but the challenge of raising her son. Family support is crucial at this moment to strengthen her against all the challenges of life.
Written by: Ghazala Aziz
Directed by: Asif Younus
- Aijaz Aslam
- Shahzad Shaikh
- Suhaee Ali Abro
- Farah Shah
- Bahar Kishwar Sultana
- Adnan Saeed
- Parveen Akber
- Anum Tanveer and others.
This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.
