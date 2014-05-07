web analytics
Bhabhi

Drama Plot:

Bhabhi is a heart-touching story of a single mother who faces all the odds and obstacles of the society and family to emerge as a strong woman. She not only has to overcome the harsh realities that our society associates with a single mother but the challenge of raising her son. Family support is crucial at this moment to strengthen her against all the challenges of life.

Written by: Ghazala Aziz

Directed by: Asif Younus

Cast:

  • Aijaz Aslam
  • Shahzad Shaikh
  • Suhaee Ali Abro
  • Farah Shah
  • Bahar Kishwar Sultana
  • Adnan Saeed
  • Parveen Akber
  • Anum Tanveer and others.

This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

