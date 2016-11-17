The relationships of Indo-Pak do not seem very promising compared to what they were some time ago, whether it’s about casting Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, or Mahira Khan for Raees. The neighboring country left no stones unturned to part ways with what we once had. At times sports, and other it was music. Pakistan and India walked hand in hand solely to promote unity.
Our entertainment industry is growing vastly when it comes to producing movies like Waar, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, Janaan and Ho Mann Jahan, but guess what? The growth doesn’t limit to movies but too hit the production of TV shows.
The latest TV show Bay Khudi is about a girl who has zero feelings for her cousin and loves another man. However, the turn events causes her to become the victim of her cousin’s obsession and lust. Not like the reguler ‘phuppho ke bete se mohabbat hogai’ kind of drama.
Her last day here. It was wonderful working with you @ssarakhan. You’re one fantastic and super professional actor I’ve worked with lately. I approve of you as an actor and more importantly as my friend 😉 Best of luck! PS I’ve realised, human connection is the strongest and greatest feeling of all. Peace to all malice to none.
A photo posted by Noor Hassan (@inoorhassan) on
Bay Khudi stars the beautiful Indian starlet Sara Khan along with Noor Hassan Rizvi as the main leads. It’s no surprise that Sara Khan is downright Cinderella look alike and she’s not just known in India but too adored here in Pakistan. In addition to Sara Khan and Noor Hassan, the show stars Laila Zuberi (Sabira), Fazila Qazi (Rukhsana), Hajra (Faiza), Fahad Ahmad (Farooq), Faisal Naqvi (Junaid), Zainab Jameel (Nazia), Arsalan Faisal (Ashar), Shazia Faisal (Shazia), Bilal Abbas (Arsam), Rahma Saleem (Wania) and Komal Aziz (Mariyam).
That is really interesting, You are an overly skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look ahead to in the hunt for more of your excellent post. Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
You got a very good website, Gladiola I detected it through yahoo.
Hello.This post was extremely fascinating, especially because I was searching for thoughts on this matter last Friday.
Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
I like this website because so much useful stuff on here : D.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back later on. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great work, have a nice morning!
I have recently started a blog, the info you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Great article! That is the kind of info that should be shared across the internet.
Shame on the seek engines for no longer positioning this
put up higher! Come on over and talk over with
my site . Thanks =)
whoah this blog is magnificent i really like studying your articles.
Keep up the good work! You know, lots of persons are looking
round for this information, you could aid them greatly.
Wonderful work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the net. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
I gotta bookmark this web site it seems handy very useful
Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Many thanks
Excellent blog right here! Also your web site rather a lot up fast! What host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink to your host? I want my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Greate article. Keep writing such kind of info
on your page. Im really impressed by it.
Hello there, You have done a fantastic job.
I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market leader and a good portion of people will miss your wonderful writing due to this problem.
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and
wished to mention that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your weblog
posts. After all I will be subscribing on your rss feed and I’m hoping you write again very soon!
Fine way of explaining, and nice piece of writing to take facts concerning my presentation subject, which i am
going to deliver in school.
Great article. I’m dealing with a few of these issues as well..