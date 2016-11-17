The relationships of Indo-Pak do not seem very promising compared to what they were some time ago, whether it’s about casting Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, or Mahira Khan for Raees. The neighboring country left no stones unturned to part ways with what we once had. At times sports, and other it was music. Pakistan and India walked hand in hand solely to promote unity.

Last day of second spell n m going to miss my BEKHUDI team till m back #love #bekhudi #arydigital #comingtousoon #noor #ssarakhan #fun #promotions #goodmorningpakistan #awesomefun A photo posted by sara khan (@ssarakhan) on Oct 5, 2016 at 2:32am PDT

Our entertainment industry is growing vastly when it comes to producing movies like Waar, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, Janaan and Ho Mann Jahan, but guess what? The growth doesn’t limit to movies but too hit the production of TV shows.

The latest TV show Bay Khudi is about a girl who has zero feelings for her cousin and loves another man. However, the turn events causes her to become the victim of her cousin’s obsession and lust. Not like the reguler ‘phuppho ke bete se mohabbat hogai’ kind of drama.

Bay Khudi stars the beautiful Indian starlet Sara Khan along with Noor Hassan Rizvi as the main leads. It’s no surprise that Sara Khan is downright Cinderella look alike and she’s not just known in India but too adored here in Pakistan. In addition to Sara Khan and Noor Hassan, the show stars Laila Zuberi (Sabira), Fazila Qazi (Rukhsana), Hajra (Faiza), Fahad Ahmad (Farooq), Faisal Naqvi (Junaid), Zainab Jameel (Nazia), Arsalan Faisal (Ashar), Shazia Faisal (Shazia), Bilal Abbas (Arsam), Rahma Saleem (Wania) and Komal Aziz (Mariyam).

seems like a very simple tale of love but it sure does flaunt some entirely opposite teasers and trailer. The Six Sigma Plus and Next Level production will go on air on November 17th at 9pm on ARY Digital. Don’t miss out in this new adventure.

